Register
04:13 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    heavy surf breaks over the seawall during a winter storm

    Swim Faster Johnny! New Research Documents Rapidly Rising Global Sea Levels

    © AP Photo/ Jim Cole
    Environment
    Get short URL
    302

    Sea levels are rising and a new study now shows that they are rising more quickly each year.

    Climate change
    CC0
    UN, World Powers Renew Call for Climate Action at One Planet Summit in Paris
    A key study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has revealed that global sea levels are rising — and rising by a greater amount each year.

    The study documenting the sharp global sea level rise is based on 25 years of satellite research data using a space network of four orbital Earth-observation platforms.

    Titled: ‘Climate-Change-Driven Accelerated Sea-Level Rise Detected in the Altimeter Era,' the new paper has revealed that global sea levels have risen by an average of 3 millimeters annually, adding that this rate is accelerating by 0.084 ± 0.025 mm/y2 over the past 25 years, according to Wunderground chief meteorologist Dr. Jeff Masters.

    If the current rate of acceleration continues to 2100 according to the study, global sea levels are estimated to rise by some 26 inches, more than double the 11-inch rise if sea levels simply continue at their current constant surging of about 3 mm/yr.

    Study authors note several data points that could shift the current findings, including sea-going instrument drift and changes in how much water is stored on land as a result of the natural El Niño and La Niña cycles.

    Varying ice sheet melts could also give the impression of a long-term acceleration over the 25-year data record, as well as the sporadic eruptions of large volcanoes.

    But, significantly, even while correcting for these variables, the study authors concluded that the probability that there is no acceleration in the rise of sea levels is less than 1 percent, indicating that the interpretation of the data is accurate and that coastal communities need to start making some long-range plans if they wish to stay reasonably dry.

    The scientists responsible for assembling and collating the data that documents these alarming conclusions have, notably, doubled-down on their statements, observing that their estimates may well be conservative, primarily as rapid melting of Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets could easily cause a higher acceleration of sea level rise.

    Global warming
    CC0
    Global Warming: Best Climate Change Models Predict Most Alarming Results

    As if those assertions were not enough to have seaside neighborhoods packing their bags, study authors add that "few potential processes exist to suggest that this estimate is too high," cited by Wunderground.

    These dire-seeming predictions by climatologists that global sea levels will rise by 26 inches between now and 2100 is supported by evidence presented by a 2013 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, as well as a 2017 Climate Science Special Report from the US Fourth National Climate Assessment, cited by Masters.

    An acceleration in the rise of sea levels around the globe has long been predicted in climate modeling, according to Wunderground, but to see the evidence presented so clearly is a wake-up call for policy-makers and regular folks alike.

    Rising sea levels will result in civilization-level upheaval in coming years, as hundreds of millions of coastal residents around the globe abandon homes while flooding tidal waters drown urban areas and destroy crucial infrastructure, including transportation systems, sewage treatment plants and the power grid.

    The destruction is happening now, say climatologists, pointing to the 2012 Hurricane Sandy storm surge in New York City which caused some $2 billion in damages.

    In the words of Duke University sea-level-rise expert Dr. Orrin Pilkey in the 2016 book ‘Retreat From a Rising Sea; Hard Choices in an Age of Climate Change,' "Like it or not, we will retreat from most of the world's non-urban shorelines in the not very distant future."

    "Our retreat options can be characterized as either difficult or catastrophic," writes Pilkey, adding, "we can plan now and retreat in a strategic and calculated fashion, or we can worry about it later and retreat in tactical disarray in response to devastating storms."

    "In other words," he remarks, "we can walk away methodically, or we can flee in panic."

    Related:

    Droughts, Wildfires to Become More Severe if Global Warming Reaches 2C - Study
    Global Warming For Real: 'We Could Lose Large Proportion of Major Food Crops'
    Surprised? Hurricane Harvey ‘Made Worse' by Global Warming, Capitalism
    Tags:
    warning, death, war, cultural destruction, catastrophe, climate change, global warming, sea level rise, climate change, global warming, National Academy of Sciences, Southern Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, Antarctic Ocean, Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok