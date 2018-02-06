Number of Injured in Taiwan Quake Rises to 188

The US Geological Survey earlier reported that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred about 22 kilometers (14 miles) northeast of the city of Hualien at the depth of 11 kilometers at about 23:50 local time (15:50 GMT).
The tremors also caused disruptions in the transport and energy supply systems, with more than 560 houses left without electricity. The search and rescue operation, involving military personnel, firefighters, rescuers, doctors and specially trained police dogs, continues, the CGTN reported.
The earthquake is the second one in the area in several days, the previous 6.6-magnitude quake has struck the east coast just adozen miles (17km) off Hualien.
All comments
Show new comments (0)