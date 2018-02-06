Number of Injured in Taiwan Quake Rises to 188

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The number of injured in a powerful earthquake in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday has increased from 114 to 188 people, China's CGTN television reported.

The US Geological Survey earlier reported that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred about 22 kilometers (14 miles) northeast of the city of Hualien at the depth of 11 kilometers at about 23:50 local time (15:50 GMT).

© REUTERS/ Tyrone Siu At Least 2 Kiled, 115 Injured as a Result of Strong Earthquake That Hit Taiwan

According to CGTN, underground shocks caused serious damages to infrastructure, with at least five buildings partially or completely destroyed in Hualien, including a hotel. The latest reports indicate that a large number of guests were trapped in the hotel building, some 116 guests have already been evacuated.

The tremors also caused disruptions in the transport and energy supply systems, with more than 560 houses left without electricity. The search and rescue operation, involving military personnel, firefighters, rescuers, doctors and specially trained police dogs, continues, the CGTN reported.

The earthquake is the second one in the area in several days, the previous 6.6-magnitude quake has struck the east coast just adozen miles (17km) off Hualien.