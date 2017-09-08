Strong 8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Mexican Coast

Hazardous tsunami warning has been issued after an 8-magnitude earthquake had hit off Mexican coast.

A strong 8-magnitude earthquake has hit off Mexican coast, the United States Geological Survey reported.

According to reports, people in Mexico City have ran out in the streets after the quake gave a quick shake to the buildings. There were no immediate reports on any casualties or destruction.

Prelim M8.0 earthquake near the coast of Chiapas, Mexico Sep-8 04:49 UTC, updates https://t.co/xgy0XyMjGC, 422 #temblor tweets/min — USGSted (@USGSted) September 8, 2017

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned about possible tsunami.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters… widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible," the statement read.