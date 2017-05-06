Register
04:17 GMT +306 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A Leopard shark swimming in a kelp forest in the 70,000 gallon kelp tank at Scripps Aquarium in La Jolla, California

    Hundreds of Leopard Sharks Wash Up Dead on San Francisco Beaches

    © Photo: Matthew Field
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 12303

    For seven weeks now, hundreds upon hundreds of leopard shark corpses have been washing up on the beaches of San Francisco Bay, turning the City by the Bay into the “Dead Shark Capital of California.”

    A similar incident occurred in 2011, when the beautiful beaches of San Francisco Bay were choked with the fetid corpses of leopard sharks. Similar die-offs have been reported going back to 1967.

    "I look at it as a 50-year-old shark murder mystery, and we are hopefully closing in on the killer," said California Department of Fish and Wildlife senior fish pathologist Mark Okihiro to Bay Nature, a California conservation group.

    Okihiro's necropsy found that the sharks were being killed by infections, for the most part. When a marine animal like a shark gets an infection, it's usually been caused by dirty and diseased water. But the water in the San Francisco Bay is famously clean, which has made the cause of this phenomenon a mystery.

    Shark
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Aquarium Tank in Mexico Containing 13 Sharks Bursts Open

    Other marine animals, like manta rays and halibuts, have also been turning up, but the majority of the dead are leopard sharks. "We can't actually keep up with the volume of calls we get on a day-to-day basis," said Sean Van Sommeran, executive director and founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, to SF Gate. "This is just the tip of the iceberg. We're only seeing a fraction of the actual losses."

    Van Sommeran blames the die-off on Redwood City, a city of some 77,000 people 27 miles south of San Francisco. "That appears to be the epicenter of all these incidents," he said. Redwood City uses tide gates to prevent flooding of coastal homes during high tide. 

    The problem is that the shallow waterways the tide gates block off are the same places where leopard sharks come to mate and give birth. The tide gates then close and trap the leopard sharks inside with storm runoff and dirty water, eventually sickening and killing the sharks.

    Fish
    © Photo: Pixabay
    What Can Go Wrong? Australia Plans to Control Carp Population Using Herpes Virus

    This has been exacerbated by the drought that California has been gripped by several years now. The shallow bay waters are exceptionally polluted without rain to wash the filth away.

    "During drought, stuff that would usually get washed away congeals and backs up," Van Sommeran explained. "So with the hard rain there's extra crud going into the watershed… the water becomes toxic and the sharks can't cope with it."

    Then when the tide gates open again, the rotting carcasses float back into the bay and are carried to shore by the tide. 

    Related:

    Sharks Becoming the Latest Innocent Victims in Syria's Longstanding Conflict
    Cyclone Debbie Aftermath Terrorizes Australia With Washed-Up Sharks, Crocs
    Swimming With Sharks: Cage Diving Trip Goes Extremely Wrong
    Bad PR Endangering Sharks, Scary Music Contributing to Extinctions
    Dozens of Dead Sharks Wash Up on Alabama Beach
    Tags:
    conservation, leopard shark, shark, Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, redwood city, San Francisco Bay, San Francisco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok