Register
18:28 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    CIA reference photograph of Soviet medium-range ballistic missile (SS-4 in U.S. documents, R-12 in Soviet documents) in Red Square, Moscow. The weapon was deployed to Cuba in October 1962, sparking the Cuban Missile Crisis.

    Russia’s Man ‘Who Saved World’

    © CC0 / Central Intelligence Agency
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202010281080902525-russias-man-who-saved-world/

    Fifty-eight years ago this week saw the most dangerous moment in the Cold War when the world was brought to the brink of nuclear destruction, only to be averted by the brave actions of Russian naval commander Vasily Arkhipov.

    As part of a flotilla of four Soviet submarines, Commodore Arkhipov over-ruled the firing of nuclear torpedoes at an attacking American fleet. If that had happened it would have triggered an all-out nuclear war with the United States.

    American historian Arthur M Schlesinger Jr later remarked that it was not just the most dangerous moment in the whole Cold War, “It was the most dangerous moment in history.”

    In 2002, Thomas Blanton, the then director of the US National Archive, described the Russian navy commander as “the man who saved the world.”

    During two weeks in October 1962 known as the Cuban Missile Crisis, tensions between the US and Soviet Union reached a boiling point. Moscow had sent nuclear missiles to Cuba to defend the socialist government of Fidel Castro which was enduring an onslaught of attacks from the US, led by President John F Kennedy.

    The year before 1962 saw the Bay of Pigs invasion when US warplanes and warships supported an amphibious incursion into Cuban territory by thousands of mercenaries. The invasion was defeated, much to the international shame of Washington. But it demonstrates the context of aggression that Cuba was subjected to which led up to the missile crisis the following year.

    Secret US Cuban Missile Crisis map.
    © RR Auction
    Secret US Cuban Missile Crisis map.

    As part of the defence of Cuba, the Soviet leadership dispatched four submarines to break the naval blockade that the US was imposing on the Caribbean island. While still in international waters on their approach to Cuba, an American fleet of destroyers and warplanes launched a frenetic hunt for the Russian subs.

    The Americans were dropping signalling depth charges aimed at forcing the Russian subs to surface. Given that the undersea vessels had travelled more than 8,000 kilometres from Russia’s Arctic region and the constant harassment from the American fleet, the subs lost radio communications.

    Not only that, but conditions on board the diesel-powered subs were becoming horrendous from failing battery power and air-conditioning. Men were fainting from heat exhaustion and lack of oxygen. Their vessels were all the while being pounded by depth charges. Given the lack of contact with the outside world, the understandable apprehension among the crews was that war had already broken out between the US and the Soviet Union. The pressure on the submarine commanders to launch their nuclear torpedoes was immense.

    However, Vasily Arkhipov, the overall commander, countered orders to launch. He had the final say. Despite the heart-stopping explosions around his vessel, he reasoned correctly that the charges being dropped by the Americans were not lethal, therefore a war had not commenced yet. If he had authorized firing the nuclear torpedoes, it would have been all-out total war. His decision was taken on October 27, 1962, the culmination of the missile crisis.

    The Russian flotilla was eventually forced to surface for air and for recharging of their batteries. Even then they were strafed by US warplanes.

    A U-2 reconnaissance photograph of Cuba, showing Soviet nuclear missiles, their transports and tents for fueling and maintenance
    © CC0 / CIA
    A U-2 reconnaissance photograph of Cuba, showing Soviet nuclear missiles, their transports and tents for fueling and maintenance

    By then, President Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev had agreed to a stand-down. The crisis was averted by Soviet missiles being removed from Cuba and the Americans agreeing to end their aggression towards Cuba and withdrawing warheads from Turkey – the latter moves were not honoured by the US side.

    The nerve-fraying drama illustrates the imminent danger of a nuclear war, either by design or accident. It is therefore incumbent on the US and the Russian leadership to lead the way in nuclear arms control and disarmament.

    Today, however, Moscow has repeatedly appealed to Washington to extend the New START treaty governing strategic nuclear weapons and on banning the installation of short-range missiles in Europe. President Vladimir Putin’s proposals on both fronts have been recklessly ignored by the American side and its Atlanticist supporters among European governments.

    As author Ron Ridenour points out in his book, The Russian Peace Threat, there is a consistent theme from the bravery of submarine commander Vasily Arkhipov to the contemporary pragmatism shown by President Putin. Russia is the side that always shows the greatest willingness to avoid disastrous war. No doubt it is Russia’s close-up understanding of the appalling human suffering of war that makes it so keen to maintain peace.

    It is a damnable pity that the aggressive Americans and their European vassals show very little of comparable sensibility as the Russians. Hence peace remains elusive and war always a present danger.

    Lamentably, that will remain the case until American and European people overhaul their governing establishments. That means going way, way further than voting for this or that president.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Nuclear War, Nuclear Race, nuclear arms, New START Treaty, START treaty, Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, Navy, Cuba, Cold War, missiles, US, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse