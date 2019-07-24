Register
17:07 GMT +324 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Picture taken in June 1968 of the famous Checkpoint Charlie crossing point, marking the border between East (Soviet sector) and West Berlin (American sector)

    Cold War Memories: A Who's Who of Spy Exchanges and Prisoner Swaps

    © AFP 2019 /
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On 24 July 1969 Gerald Brooke, a British lecturer who had smuggled anti-Soviet leaflets into Moscow, was exchanged for Soviet spies. Sputnik looks at the case and other infamous Cold War prisoner exchanges.

    Fifty years ago this week Britain’s Foreign Secretary Michael Stewart broke the news that Gerald Brooke, 27, was being swapped for two American-born Soviet spies, Morris and Lona Cohen, alias Peter and Helen Kroger.

    Sir Alec Douglas-Home, the shadow foreign secretary and former prime minister, said: “Mr Brooke ought never to have received such a savage sentence for a minor infringement of Soviet law and this release is merely belated justice. It should have happened long ago. Therefore, for him and his wife, who has shown such courage, the House is unreservedly glad that his terrible ordeal is over.”

    Sir Alec went on to say there was bound to be public anxiety about the exchange of Mr Brooke for the Krogers who, he said, had “engaged in an entirely different order and scale of espionage.”

    ​The Cohens/Krogers, who had set up home in a quiet London suburb in 1954, were part of the Portland Spy Ring, and had been jailed in 1961.

    When they arrived in the Soviet Union they reportedly trained spies for years before retiring as heroes - their images used on postage stamps. Lona Cohen died in 1992 and her husband three years later.

    But they were not the first or the last spies or prisoners to be exchanged.

    Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel

    In 2015 British actor Mark Rylance won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Rudolf Abel in the Tom Hanks film Bridge of Spies.

    The film told a version of the story of the 1962 exchange which led to Abel, a Soviet spy in the United States, being swapped in Berlin for Gary Powers, the pilot of a US U-2 spy plane which crashed while taking surveillance photographs over the Soviet Union.

    ​Abel had been jailed for 30 years in 1957 for espionage, based on the testimony of a Soviet defector, Lieutenant Colonel Reino Hayhanen, who claimed he had been Abel’s main contact in New York.

    Abel was handed over at Glienicke Bridge in Berlin, with Powers passing in the opposite direction.

    Also included in the exchange - but not mentioned in the film - was Frederick Pryor, an American student who had been detained in East Germany in 1961.

    Abel - who was fluent in English, Russian, German, Polish and Yiddish - worked for the KGB in the Soviet Union until his death in 1971, from lung cancer.

    Powers worked as a test pilot for Lockheed - with his salary paid for by the CIA - for several years before switching to become a helicopter traffic pilot and died in 1977, when his chopper crashed while covering a bushfire near Los Angeles.

    Greville Wynne for Oleg Penkovsky

    In 1964 British businessman Greville Wynne, who had been recruited by MI6, was swapped for Konon Molody, a Soviet spymaster who was better known as Gordon Lonsdale.

    ​Wynne had been the main contact for Oleg Penkovsky, a Red Army officer who had passed information to Wynne, including exaggerated claims by Khrushchev about the number of nuclear warheads the Soviet Union possessed at the time of the Cuba missile crisis in 1962.

    Last year it was revealed British actor Benedict Cumberbatch would play Wynne in a new film which gets its name - Ironbark - from Penkovsky’s code name.

    Gunther Guillaume for Western Agents

    In the early 1970s Willy Brandt was the centre-left Chancellor of West Germany and was on the crest of a wave of popularity due to the booming economy and his Ostpolitik policy of engagement with communist East Germany.

    But in the spring of 1974 Brandt was forced to resign after it emerged that one of his aides, Gunther Guillaume, was a Stasi sleeper agent and Brandt had ignored advice to get rid of him, even taking a vacation with him.

    In December 1975 Guillaume was jailed for 13 years for treason and six years later he was sent back to East Germany in exchange for Peter Felten and another unnamed agent of western intelligence.

    Guillaume was given the Order of Karl Marx medal by East German leader Erich Honecker and died in 1995, aged 68.

    Brandt was replaced by another Social Democrat, Helmut Schmidt, who stayed in power until 1982.

    Anatoly Shcharansky for Communist Spies

    In 1986 the Soviet Jewish dissident Anatoly Shcharansky was exchanged for several spies who had been jailed in the West, including Karl Koechner and his wife Hana.

    A childhood chess prodigy, Shcharansky had sought to migrate to Israel in 1973 but was refused an exit visa.

    ​After becoming a dissident he was jailed in 1977 and nine years later Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met with US Ronald Reagan and agreed to exchange him for the Koechners, Soviet spy Yevgeni Zemlyakov and Stasi agent Detlef Scharfenorth.

    The switch took place at the Glienicke bridge in Berlin.

    Scharansky changed his first name to Natan, moved to Israel and became a politician, serving as a minister in several Likud governments and maintaining there will never be a peace agreement with the Palestinians.

    Nicholas Daniloff for Gennady Zakharov

    In August 1986 Gennady Zakharov, a physicist working at the Soviet Union’s UN mission in New York, was arrested by the FBI after a sting operation and accused of trying to buy US military secrets from an undercover agent.

    Three days later American journalist Nicholas Daniloff, 30, was arrested in Moscow, where he was working for US News & World Report. He had been handed a package by a Russian friend, which contained two maps marked “top secret”.  

    Daniloff was accused of spying and a four-week stand-off began.

    ​Daniloff, now a professor of journalism at Northwestern University, wrote earlier this year: “Ronald Reagan, who had his problems with Moscow, very quickly stated that I was taken hostage, and he demanded my release. The United States Senate and House of Representatives both passed resolutions demanding my release.”

    On 15 September the US ordered 26 members of the Soviet UN mission to leave by 1 October.

    On 28 September US Secretary of State George Shultz and his Soviet counterpart, Edvard Shevardnadze, discussed the issue late into the night and the following day Daniloff was freed and flown to Frankfurt, in exchange for Zakharov.

    Marian Zacharski for 23 Western Spies

    In 1985 Marian Zacharski, a Polish spy who had been operating in the United States, was exchanged for 23 westerners jailed for espionage in East Germany and Poland.

    The exchange once again took place at the Glienecke Bridge in Berlin.

    In 1994 Zacharski was considered for the job of head of Poland’s Office of State Protection but the US objected and he never took up the post.

    Tags:
    Tom Hanks, exchange, prisoner, spies, KGB
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse