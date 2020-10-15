Register
18:25 GMT15 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protest against new European Central Bank office in Frankfurt

    Russia Should Red Card Europe

    © Sputnik / Sascha Rheker
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    4100
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202010151080780071-russia-should-red-card-europe/

    The arrogance of the European Union towards Russia has gone too far after the bloc slapped sanctions this week on Moscow over the dubious Navalny affair.

    The innuendo has been building for weeks that the Russian government was somehow responsible for the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny. Now the European Union has formalised the insinuation of wrongdoing by imposing sanctions on several senior Russian officials.

    We've been here before with similar provocations, including the Skripal farce, the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine, and spurious allegations of Russia threatening European security, to name a few.

    © REUTERS / Courtesy of Instagram @NAVALNY/Social Media
    Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny goes downstairs at Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, in this undated image obtained from social media September 19, 2020

    This, however, is a ridiculous step too far. No evidence has been presented to back up European claims against Russia concerning the Navalny saga. All efforts by Moscow for cooperation in investigating what happened when he fell ill on August 20 have been stonewalled.

    Russia has been transparent from the outset. Navalny was permitted to promptly travel for medical treatment in Germany. And Russian doctors who saved his life provided analytical data showing there was no toxic substance in his body. Yet the Germans have rebuffed all Russian requests for reciprocal transparency from their side to back up their extraordinary claims that Navalny was poisoned with a military nerve agent.

    The Russian dissident figure has been preposterously elevated as an international statesman by European leaders and given high-profile media attention to make scurrilous allegations against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    The astounding dereliction of legal process by the Europeans, as well as the flouting of diplomatic norms in their communications with Moscow, show they are unworthy of normal bilateral relations. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was right this week when he suggested that henceforth Moscow might cut off dialogue with European capitals.

    Navalny is a shadowy figure whom some would say is a professional gadfly working in the pay of Western intelligence to aggravate Russian internal politics and, in turn, to provide fodder for foreign interference in Russia's affairs.

    The fact that this dodgy persona – who has negligible public support within Russia – is lionised and feted by Western governments and media illustrates the real agenda towards Russia. Namely, regime change.

    Alexei Navalny is seen here in Moscow City Court which considered his complaint over a 30 day administrative arrest for organizing an unauthorized rally in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Alexei Navalny is seen here in Moscow City Court which considered his complaint over a 30 day administrative arrest for organizing an unauthorized rally in Moscow

    The outrageous breach of diplomatic and legal norms with regard to the outlandish Navalny affair by the European Union shows that European politicians tacitly consider him more legitimate than the elected authorities in Russia.

    The double standards and hypocrisy here are staggering. Russia is routinely accused of interfering in Western so-called democracies, and yet it is they who are trying to run a horse and coach through Russia's sovereign affairs while heaping insults upon its political leaders.

    So, this is the thanks that Russia gets? If Russia hadn't intervened in Syria to shut down that war, there is every likelihood the Levantine nation would be over-run by head-chopping jihadists who would be making their way to Europe in their droves.

    This is the thanks Russia gets for supplying Europe with economical hydrocarbon fuel for decades.

    This is the thanks Russia gets for trying to maintain peace and strategic stability of nuclear weapons on the European continent while Europe's so-called American ally does its best to rip up arms control treaties and cast a shadow of annihilation over Europe.

    This is the thanks that Russia gets for saving Europe from fascism and genocide seven decades ago, only for that noble sacrifice to be thrown back at Russia with sordid revisionist claims.

    For too long, Russia has referred to Western states as "partners" when the reality is that Washington and its European vassals are acting in the most adversarial and antagonistic way to harm Russia.

    President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk to participate in a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk to participate in a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019

    The world is changing and the global fulcrum is no longer located in decaying, bankrupt Western has-been nations. Russia can look to the growth of China and Eurasia as the future engine of development. Moscow should politely but firmly tell the Europeans that their stupid, demeaning sanctions have consequences. Europe is sanctioning itself from having the privilege of normal relations with Russia.

    It's time Russia showed a few red cards to Europe (and the United States) for their offensive conduct. Walking away from the Nord Stream-2 project which the Europeans and Americans have messed around with far too long might be one such red card. Let the Europeans pay for the expensive gas their leaders seem to want, and then sit back and watch the social revolts tear across Europe.

    It's on their heads.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    United States, US sanctions, EU sanctions, sanctions, Alexei Navalny, European Union (EU), European Union, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse