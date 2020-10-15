Kremlin Blasts New EU Sanctions on Russian Officials Over Navalny Case as Deliberate Unfriendly Step

Earlier on Thursday, the EU unveiled its Navalny sanctions list, which includes six high-level Russian officials and the country’s research institute over their purported role in the alleged poisoning of the Russian opposition figure.

The Kremlin regrets the European Union's decision to impose sanctions against several Russian officials over the case of Alexey Navalny, something that indicates "lack of logic," the Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"To our deepest regret, this is a deliberate unfriendly step toward Russia. The Council of the EU has damaged relations with our country by this. Moscow will undoubtedly analyze the situation and act according to its interests," Peskov pointed out.

He added that "the sad thing about this is that it is impossible to see any logic in this decision, the absolute lack of logic is what probably makes it even worse, this decision by the Council of the EU".

The statement comes hours after the EU published an official decree, sanctioning the head of the Russian Federal Security Service, the first deputy head of the presidential administration and several others over the Navalny case.

The sanctions is due to come into force on 15 October and will specifically target First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko, Director of the Federal Security Service Aleksandr Bortnikov, as well as two Deputy Defence Ministers, Pavel Popov and Aleksei Krivoruchko.

Additionally, the sanctions were slapped against Chief of the Presidential Domestic Policy Directorate Andrei Yarin, the Russian President’s Plenipotentiary Representative Sergei Menyailo, and the State Scientific Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology (GosNIIOKhT).

The institute was sanctioned as the EU accused GosNIIOKhT of being responsible for the creation of the military-grade nerve agent Novichok, allegedly used against Navalny.