21:07 GMT +323 June 2019
    Boris Johnson appears on BBC TV's debate with candidates vying to replace British PM Theresa May, in London, Britain June 18, 2019

    Don’t Be a Lifelong Hypocrite Boris – Call an Immediate General Election

    Tommy Sheridan
    I’m surely not the only one shouting at the telly every time some mealy mouthed presenter informs me that 160,000 oddities are soon to select the UK’s next Prime Minister simply because they are members of a party that could only muster less than 10% of the votes at the UK wide Euro election last month?

    With 46 million registered voters across the UK, it is simply outrageous that less than 1% of the electorate gets to choose a Prime Minister. In fact, it is not only outrageous it is unprecedented. Never before has a government without a working majority changed the Prime Minister between general elections.

    From the Tawdry Ten we were left with the Sleekit Seven and then the False Four became the Deceitful Duo. If Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt is the answer then you are asking the wrong bloody question. They are a couple of public schoolboys without a clue what the real world is like. They have been pampered and cossetted all their lives and couldn’t give a damn about the disastrous austerity cuts and welfare changes which have left 14 million in poverty and driven hundreds of thousands of others to food banks and early graves on the back of benefit sanctions and Universal Credit insecurity.

    Hunt displayed the sincerity of King Herod offering to supervise the baby boys in a hospital maternity unit when he admitted during the televised leadership debate a couple of days ago that the cuts to social care “did go too far”. Damn right they went too far but they were cuts discussed and agreed by the cabinet of millionaires which he has sat in since 2010. The cuts he now suggests went ‘too far’ were imposed by him. You don’t get to punch someone in the face and then claim they ran into your hand. Hunt is a cold, callous, Conservative millionaire with a disregard for public services which millions of ordinary folk rely on.

    He also has a healthy disregard for the law. He ignored his own government’s anti-money laundering legislation when he set up a company to purchase 7 luxury flats and then ‘forgot’ to mention them in his register of Member’s interests within the required 28 days. Was he sanctioned for failing to declare wealth and interests as the rules dictate? Aye right… He was allowed to flout the law and the rules as millionaire politicians like him are above proper scrutiny and avoid accountability for their actions.

    Hunt would be a horrible PM. Anyone who was able to compel Junior Doctors to strike against dangerous contracts making them work so many hours that they were unable to function safely is unfit to occupy number 10. But there is no real worry because he won’t win. The fact is Bungling Boris will win the votes among the Tory party members and be given the keys to power when he is apparently unfit to have keys to his partner’s flat. What a frightening prospect. This is a guy you wouldn’t trust to run a bath and he will soon be appointed by a bunch of selfish Tories to run the country. It is pathetic.

    SNP Westminster leader Iain Blackford called out Boris as the racist he is during Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament the other day and the reason the Speaker of the House could not force him to apologise or remove him from the Chamber is Mr Blackford merely highlighted what Johnson himself has said and condemned him with his own words:

    "The member has called Muslim women letterboxes, he described African people as having watermelon smiles and another disgusting slur that I would never dignify by repeating

    "If that's not racist, Mr Speaker, I don't know what is.

    "Does the prime minister honestly believe that this man is fit for the office of the prime minister?"

    The truth is Johnson is not fit to be prime minister as he has the moral fibre of a rattlesnake and as much backbone. He is not only a racist but a serial liar.

    On July 22nd this man is going to be chauffeur driven to 10 Downing Street and installed as Prime Minister without facing a public vote. It is simply not acceptable. He must be told to keep his bags shut and his coat on because we demand a General Election to decide who the next Prime Minister is not a farcical talent show for the talentless conducted by a small sect called the Conservative Party.

    Brutus Boris does not like being confronted with his own words and taking responsibility for his own actions but he must be made to face up to the words he wrote about Gordon Brown being made Prime Minister without a public election in 2007. Brown took over from Blair and should have called an immediate General Election but at least New Labour were a majority Government at that time. The Tories now are a minority without authority or credibility. Johnson in 2007 said:

    “It’s the arrogance. It’s the contempt. That’s what gets me. It’s Gordon Brown’s apparent belief that he can just trample on the democratic will of the British people. It’s at moments like this that I think the political world has gone mad, and I am alone in detecting the gigantic fraud.”

    They voted for Tony, and yet they now get Gordon, and a transition about as democratically proper as the transition from Claudius to Nero. It is a scandal. Why are we all conniving in this stitch-up? This is nothing less than a palace coup… with North Korean servility, the Labour Party has handed power over to the brooding Scottish power-maniac”

    Boris Johnson said it was a ‘gigantic fraud’, ‘palace coup’ and ‘North Korean servility’ to allow an MP to become Prime Minister without a public vote in 2007. He was right for once then but will he have the courage of his convictions in July and call a General Election or will he expose himself as the consistent liar, hypocrite and coward we all know him to be? For once in your life Boris, do the right thing. Call an immediate General Election.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    UK Parliament, Great Britain, United Kingdom, Tory, election, Jeremy Hunt, Boris Johnson
