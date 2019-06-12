US Plans to Meddle in UK Elections; Art in the Time of Gentrification

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America to talk about efforts to extend Medi-Cal to undocumented individuals and how to address the rising rate of homelessness in the state of California.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the increase in US troops in Poland, what the increase of troops will mean for Poland and Russia's economic relationships, if EU states have a desire for a new Cold War, and what to expect from Ukraine's parliamentary elections and the future of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Wright, a journalist with The Canary, to talk about a leaked recording of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declaring the US will do whatever it can to stop Jeremy Corbyn from becoming the next Prime Minister of the UK, the media complicity in pushing false anti-Labor sentiments, and what to expect from a general election in the UK.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Raymond Caldwell, Producing Artistic Director at Theater Alliance to talk about the role of art in heavily gentrifying neighborhoods, the unique power of theater to build community, what to expect from Season 17 at Theater Alliance, the power and force of American culture around the world, and the politics around black on black crime.

