Register
12:12 GMT +320 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt launches his leadership campaign for the Conservative Party in London, Monday June 10, 2019

    Jeremy Hunt Ridiculed For “Whiter Than White” Comment Over Tory Party Islamophobia Probe

    © REUTERS / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    Tory MPs are set to choose the two men who will contest the final stage of their leadership race, as remaining four candidates, with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt among them, are whittled down in two rounds of voting Thursday, leaving a final two, one of whom will be elected leader by party members.

    UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, a contender for the party leadership, has exposed himself to a barrage of ridicule after saying he backed a Tory Islamophobia inquiry because he wants the party to be “whiter than white”.

    Hunt made the gaffe when Sajid Javid compelled all of the Tory leadership contenders into backing an independent probe into claims of Islamophobia in the party during Tuesday night’s TV debate.

    As the Foreign Secretary spoke up in favour of the probe, he told the Today programme:

    “I think we should have an independent inquiry because the cancer of racism and prejudice is not restricted to any one political party.”

    “We have been very vociferous calling out Jeremy Corbyn and anti-Semitism and if we are going to do that, and I think we are right to do that, then we have to be whiter than white ourselves.”

    The blunder sparked an immediate response, with Dawn Butler, Labour’s Shadow Equalities Minister saying it “tells us everything we need to know about the Tories’ failure to recognise the problem”.

    ​Comedian David Baddiel mocked: “Proving once again that he’s a man for the turn of phrase, Jeremy Hunt on @bbcradio4 just said that if his party is going to fight racism they need to be 'whiter than white'.”

    ​Twitterati also came down hard on the Tory leadership contender’s use of words, with some users making mocking reference to Jeremy Hunt’s earlier gaffe from several days ago, when as part of his campaign, Hunt decided to speak up for the rights of older people to die with dignity and respect. However, a tweet in which he shared the sentiment hit a bum note, as he shared the slogan, writing: “Every older person should die with dignity and respect. We should be the party who sorts it out.”

    ​Conservative MPs are due to choose the two men who will go head-to-head at the final stage of their leadership race in two rounds of voting on Thursday, as the remaining four candidates are whittled down to three in another secret ballot. Subsequently, a further vote shall select the final two, one of whom will be elected leader by party members.

    Boris Johnson topped Wednesday's third ballot with 143 votes, ahead of Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid.

    Related:

    UK Considering Technical Issues Around Huawei - Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt
    Jeremy Hunt’s Wife Reveals Pet Name for Tory Leader Hopeful, Igniting Twitter
    Trump 150% Right When Calling London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'National Disgrace' - Jeremy Hunt
    Pompeo Holds Joint Presser With UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Tory, Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse