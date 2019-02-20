Register
18:23 GMT +320 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jewish man

    Anti-Semitism Cover for Censorship

    CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Finian Cunningham
    0 50

    Let’s get this straight. Anti-Zionism is not anti-semitism, or anti-Jewishness. But the deliberate confusion of the terms allows the Israeli state and its supporters to carry out huge crimes with impunity.

    The cynical confusion is also being used as a smear to undermine critical politicians and protest groups in Western states.

    We have seen a rash of this false ambiguity recently with the labeling of the Yellow Vest protest movement in France as “anti-semitic” as well as the same smear being leveled at British Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn and US congresswoman Ilhan Omar. 

    Poland's Foreign Ministry
    CC BY 2.0 / Lukas Plewnia
    Israeli Envoy to Poland Summoned Over Katz's Remarks on Poles' Anti-Semitism - Warsaw
    Omar, a newly elected Democrat member of the House of Representatives, got into hot water after she criticized Israeli lobby groups and their outsized political donations for having an undue detrimental influence on US foreign policy in the Middle East. 

    The congresswoman was castigated by President Donald Trump for her “anti-semitic hate speech” as well as by her own party leader in the House of Representatives, Nanci Pelosi. 

    But what Omar said was a simple incontestable truth; a factual statement that Israeli financial blandishments have ended up buying American government bias in propping up Israeli state interests over the rights of Palestinians. 

    READ MORE: Anti-Semitic Hate Incidents in the UK 'UP 16% in 2018'

    Trump is a prime example of the questionable transaction. During his 2016 presidential bid, Trump received millions of dollars in political donations from Sheldon Adelson, an American-Israeli property magnate who is fervently pro-Israel. Trump’s policies since becoming president clearly demonstrate an Israeli bias in White House policy, in particular his controversial declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of the state, thus preempting a historic negotiated settlement with Palestinians. 

    The Israeli state continues to bulldoze Palestinian homes in illegally occupied territories and to use excessive lethal force against unarmed Palestinian protesters. Since last year, the UN estimates that nearly 200 Palestinians, including children, have been shot dead by Israeli soldiers and snipers while attending demonstrations against the cruel Israeli siege on Gaza.

    US and European governments routinely keep silent on these grave crimes perpetrated by the Israeli state. A major factor is the powerful and well-financed Israeli lobby in America and the European Union. 

    Anti-Zionism is a specific term for political opposition to violations committed by the Israeli state against historic rights of indigenous Palestinian peoples who have seen their ancestral lands gradually annexed since the Israeli state was founded in 1948. 

    Newly-appointed French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe attends a handover ceremony at the Hotel Matignon, in Paris, France, May 15, 2017
    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    French Prime Minister to Partake in March Against Anti-Semitism on Tuesday - Reports
    To stand against these systematic crimes is not anti-semitic. Indeed, many honorable Jewish people around the world are among the most vehement critics of Israeli state crimes. Writers and activists such as Norman Finkelstein and Ralph Schoenman. 

    Britain’s Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has a long personal history of advocating for Palestinian rights. He describes himself as being “anti-Zionist”, that is, opposed to the relentless illegal annexation of Palestinian lands for the self-declared purpose of building a religious Jewish state. 

    This week a group of Labour MPs resigned from the party to set up a new independent group in the British parliament. The group of seven MPs claim that the Labour party under Corbyn is institutionally “anti-semitic”. That is a unwarranted smear on their former leader and the rest of the party. It seems significant that the breakaway splinter group is refusing to reveal where its funding is coming from. The Israeli lobby? 

    READ MORE: Over Third of Europeans Know Little or Nothing About Holocaust — Poll

    Likewise in France, the Yellow Vest protest movement is this week being slated “anti-semitic”. This follows an upsurge in vandalism on Jewish cemeteries, where dozens of graves have been daubed with Nazi swastikas. Such attacks in France have been on the rise long before the Yellow Vest movement against French government economic policies began in November. Coincidently, however, there was an incident last weekend when a prominent French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut was verbally accosted on a Parisienne street by some Yellow Vest members. 

    Video footage showed Finkielkraut’s assailants calling him a “dirty Zionist” and mocking him to go back to Israel. They did not refer to his Jewish heritage, yet several media reports implicated the Yellow Vest movement as being “anti-semitic”. 

    Hasidic Jews - London crap
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Megan Eaves / Hasidic Jews - London crap
    Labour’s ‘Anti-Semitism Problem’ is the 2019 Equivalent of ‘Iraqi WMDs’
    It is a fact that Finkielkraut in his writings and public comments is an ardent supporter of the Israeli state. Arguably, anyone who presents themselves in public as an apologist for this state and its criminal policies is therefore liable for public opprobrium by those who call themselves anti-Zionists. 

    The deliberate and dubious conflation of “anti-Zionism” with being “anti-Jewish” and thereby by extension being a sympathizer of the Nazi holocaust is a cynical attempt at covering up the horrific crimes committed by the Israeli state. It is an abject form of censorship against truth-telling on behalf of Palestinian rights, so that we are browbeaten into accepting crimes against humanity by the Israeli state and its American military sponsorship. 

    Worse than this, it is not just about intimidating people into silence in the face of iniquitous oppression in the Middle East. The anti-Zionist/anti-semitic fraud is also being used to smear and undermine any potential political opposition within Western states.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Zarif Says Iran's Jews Revel in '40 Years of Progress'
    Nationalists Call to 'Free Poland from Jews' at Auschwitz March - Reports
    Ultra-Orthodox Jews Up in Arms Against French Over Jerusalem’s Key Historic Site
    Tags:
    swastika, jews, Yellow Vest protests, Jeremy Corbyn, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Israel, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok