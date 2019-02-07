Anti-Semitic Hate Incidents in the UK 'UP 16% in 2018'

According to the Jewish charity, the Community Security Trust, it had recorded 1,652 anti-Semitic incidents last year.

These figures are broadly in line with a recent Home Office report which showed all forms of ‘hate crime' in England and Wales rose by 17% in 2017/18. I am not concerned about the Blairite-lite hurty tweets and name-calling on social media, aka 'hate crime', this is serious anti-Semitism and to lump it in with a self-referral, a no-checks-needed online portal to report feeling hurt is an insult to Jews and the serious and growing problem we have in the UK.

Some headlines from the past six months:

‘Police have launched an anti-Semitic enquiry against Labour members'

‘Labour Party's ruling body finally agreed to adopt in full an international definition of ant-Semitism, after months of rows'

‘Labour MPs urge more action against anti-Semitism'

Driven by anti-Israel, anti-Jew and the Palestinian cause, the above headlines are a very disgraceful stain on British politics and the once great party of Keir Hardy and Aneurin Bevan. It is as much as the UK Labour's fault, mainly under its current terrorist supporting Marxist leader and his friends, as it is in our own Pakistani Muslim communities.

I feel sick to my stomach when I see my Jewish friends seriously discussing leaving the UK for Israel, indeed Israel is openly offering settled status to the world's Jews. If you are a Jew living in the UK and France at the moment, you would seriously consider Israel's offer of open arms, even if your family has lived in our country for 800 years.

According to the charity, 75% of attacks took place in London and Manchester, two of the largest Jewish communities in the UK

A total of 148 incidents in 2018 were examples of arguments over anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

Some of the most common incidents were verbal abuse randomly direct at Jewish people in public. Other attacks were physical. Think about that for a moment. Imagine you were walking down the street and you had food thrown at you from a car, you are female and you were spat in the face on a bus, your local Jewish bakery was vandalised with anti-Semitic graffiti or a brick was thrown at your synagogue's door? How would you feel? I would feel frightened and defensive in my own country. These attacks happened. That's what British citizens are facing on a daily basis.

A senior Met Police officer commented, "far too many people who act illegally, fuelled by global events, divisions in our society or historical bigotries". He's bang on the money: ‘historical bigotries'.

There are some very wacky anti-Semitic conspiracy theories with an international flavour. What about 9/11? Why were 4,000 Jews in New York told to stay at home on the morning of September 11th, 2001? It was Mossad who killed Diana and Dodi because they didn't want the British heir to the throne having an Arab stepfather. Financial crisis? That's Jewish bankers, particularly the Rothschilds.

Listening to the many phone-ins on talk radio whenever this subject is aired are enlightened Muslims from the majority Pakistani community in the UK. They tell of Holocaust denial, how they are told to hate Jews, to back the Palestinian cause through supporting Hamas or Hezbollah and that Jews are the basis of all evil in the world. This teaching comes from the Imams in the mosques and is endorsed and embedded in the home.

It's not just the first generation of uneducated immigrants from Pakistan, there are plenty of third and fourth generation Muslim youths, born and educated in the UK who have been taken in by the hatred and lies. It goes beyond what is happening in Palestine and our wars in the Middle East, why are our British Pakistanis so hateful of Jews and complaining of 'Islamophobia' (an invented term used to silence critics of Islamist extremism)? The Pakistani community has to admit that it has a Jewish problem, let's call it 'Judaeophobia'.

We cannot fuel the small numbers of nutters on the far right, who not only have a problem with Jews but Muslims too. We can do this by the Muslim community really stepping up to the plate and challenging what is taught in the mosques and questioning what is taught in their homes.

More effort must go into Holocaust education in all schools to directly challenge what is being said in Muslim homes and mosques. Our home secretary, a Muslim, Sajid Javid, is in a unique position to make this happen and this should be a priority.

The Conservative peer, Baroness Warsi, former Conservative Party chairman said that ‘Islamophobia' has "passed the dinner table test" in middle class British society. She's right, but for the wrong reasons. I know Warsi, she was one of the laziest campaigning party chairmen, ever.

She was brought up in Dewsbury, next door to Batley and Spen, the constituency where I stood for the Tory party in 2010. She wants to shut down debate so her community can get on with living their lives in its multicultural isolationist, non-English speaking bliss.

What she doesn't say in attacking everyone else, is that Muslim anti-Semitism never passed the dinner party test, it's always been there.

I was in Brussels last week with my friend and international campaigner against radical Islam, the Imam of Peace. He has a lot to say on anti-Semitism, jihadism and extremism. We should be paying more attention to my friend Mohammed, than Baroness Warsi.

"The Jew is not our enemy, the Islamist is our enemy", Mohammed Tawhidi, the Imam of Peace, says.

