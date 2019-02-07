Register
17:52 GMT +307 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jewish man

    Anti-Semitic Hate Incidents in the UK 'UP 16% in 2018'

    CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Janice Atkinson
    111

    According to the Jewish charity, the Community Security Trust, it had recorded 1,652 anti-Semitic incidents last year.

    These figures are broadly in line with a recent Home Office report which showed all forms of ‘hate crime' in England and Wales rose by 17% in 2017/18. I am not concerned about the Blairite-lite hurty tweets and name-calling on social media, aka 'hate crime', this is serious anti-Semitism and to lump it in with a self-referral, a no-checks-needed online portal to report feeling hurt is an insult to Jews and the serious and growing problem we have in the UK.

    READ MORE: Australian Teens Chant 'Gas Jews' Amid Rise in Anti-Semitic Assaults — Reports

    Some headlines from the past six months:

    ‘Police have launched an anti-Semitic enquiry against Labour members'

    ‘Labour Party's ruling body finally agreed to adopt in full an international definition of ant-Semitism, after months of rows'

    ‘Labour MPs urge more action against anti-Semitism'

    Driven by anti-Israel, anti-Jew and the Palestinian cause, the above headlines are a very disgraceful stain on British politics and the once great party of Keir Hardy and Aneurin Bevan. It is as much as the UK Labour's fault, mainly under its current terrorist supporting Marxist leader and his friends, as it is in our own Pakistani Muslim communities.

    70th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation by Red Army
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Over Third of Europeans Know Little or Nothing About Holocaust - Poll
    I feel sick to my stomach when I see my Jewish friends seriously discussing leaving the UK for Israel, indeed Israel is openly offering settled status to the world's Jews. If you are a Jew living in the UK and France at the moment, you would seriously consider Israel's offer of open arms, even if your family has lived in our country for 800 years.

    According to the charity, 75% of attacks took place in London and Manchester, two of the largest Jewish communities in the UK

    A total of 148 incidents in 2018 were examples of arguments over anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

    Some of the most common incidents were verbal abuse randomly direct at Jewish people in public. Other attacks were physical. Think about that for a moment. Imagine you were walking down the street and you had food thrown at you from a car, you are female and you were spat in the face on a bus, your local Jewish bakery was vandalised with anti-Semitic graffiti or a brick was thrown at your synagogue's door? How would you feel? I would feel frightened and defensive in my own country. These attacks happened. That's what British citizens are facing on a daily basis.

    READ MORE: UKIP Official Warns Islamic Schools Encouraging War of Terror Against UK

    A senior Met Police officer commented, "far too many people who act illegally, fuelled by global events, divisions in our society or historical bigotries". He's bang on the money: ‘historical bigotries'.

    There are some very wacky anti-Semitic conspiracy theories with an international flavour. What about 9/11? Why were 4,000 Jews in New York told to stay at home on the morning of September 11th, 2001? It was Mossad who killed Diana and Dodi because they didn't want the British heir to the throne having an Arab stepfather. Financial crisis? That's Jewish bankers, particularly the Rothschilds. 

    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visit the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London, Britain, June 5, 2017
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Islamist Terror Threat to Remain for Years to Come, Could Increase – UK Official
    Listening to the many phone-ins on talk radio whenever this subject is aired are enlightened Muslims from the majority Pakistani community in the UK. They tell of Holocaust denial, how they are told to hate Jews, to back the Palestinian cause through supporting Hamas or Hezbollah and that Jews are the basis of all evil in the world. This teaching comes from the Imams in the mosques and is endorsed and embedded in the home.

    It's not just the first generation of uneducated immigrants from Pakistan, there are plenty of third and fourth generation Muslim youths, born and educated in the UK who have been taken in by the hatred and lies.  It goes beyond what is happening in Palestine and our wars in the Middle East, why are our British Pakistanis so hateful of Jews and complaining of 'Islamophobia' (an invented term used to silence critics of Islamist extremism)? The Pakistani community has to admit that it has a Jewish problem, let's call it 'Judaeophobia'.

    We cannot fuel the small numbers of nutters on the far right, who not only have a problem with Jews but Muslims too. We can do this by the Muslim community really stepping up to the plate and challenging what is taught in the mosques and questioning what is taught in their homes.

    More effort must go into Holocaust education in all schools to directly challenge what is being said in Muslim homes and mosques. Our home secretary, a Muslim, Sajid Javid, is in a unique position to make this happen and this should be a priority.

    READ MORE: About 200 Jihadists Might Return to UK From Syria — Scotland Yard

    The Conservative peer, Baroness Warsi, former Conservative Party chairman said that ‘Islamophobia' has "passed the dinner table test" in middle class British society. She's right, but for the wrong reasons. I know Warsi, she was one of the laziest campaigning party chairmen, ever.

    She was brought up in Dewsbury, next door to Batley and Spen, the constituency where I stood for the Tory party in 2010.  She wants to shut down debate so her community can get on with living their lives in its multicultural isolationist, non-English speaking bliss.

    British muslims pray during Friday prayer at the East London mosque. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / ODD ANDERSEN
    UK Mosque Cancels Event Honouring Muslims Who Saved Jews Amid Backlash
    What she doesn't say in attacking everyone else, is that Muslim anti-Semitism never passed the dinner party test, it's always been there.

    I was in Brussels last week with my friend and international campaigner against radical Islam, the Imam of Peace. He has a lot to say on anti-Semitism, jihadism and extremism. We should be paying more attention to my friend Mohammed, than Baroness Warsi.

    "The Jew is not our enemy, the Islamist is our enemy", Mohammed Tawhidi, the Imam of Peace, says.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of the columnist and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    Australian Teens Chant 'Gas Jews' Amid Rise in Anti-Semitic Assaults – Reports
    Muslim Congresswoman in Crosshairs After 'Anti-Semitic' Rant on Israel
    Social Media Users Ponder Trudeau's Condemnation of BDS Movement as Anti-Semitic
    Trump Enacts Bill on 'Combating European Anti-Semitism' - White House
    Tags:
    jews, islam, anti-Semitism, British Conservative Party, British Labour Party, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse