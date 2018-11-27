Over Third of Europeans Know Little or Nothing About Holocaust - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A third of Europeans know little to nothing about Holocaust, while significant minorities still hold stereotypes about the extent of Jewish influence on their lives, a poll out Tuesday shows.

The CNN/ComRes survey interviewed 7,092 people across Europe, with more than 1,000 respondents each in Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

One in 20 Europeans admitted they knew nothing about the mass murder of Jews in the 1930s and 1940s. Half of those polled said they knew "a fair amount," while one in five knew "a great deal."

Two-thirds of those sampled agreed it was important to commemorate Holocaust to keep the memory of it alive, although a third said the massacre was now used by Jews to push through their goals.

The same survey found that anti-Semitic stereotypes were ingrained in Europe. Over a quarter still, believe Jews have too much influence in business. Nearly a quarter say they have a role in wars globally. One in five spoke of excessive Jewish influence in media and politics.

When it came to the state of Israel, 54 percent of those sampled said it had the right to exist. But a third believe accusations of anti-Semitism are used to silence criticism of Israel, while over a quarter said anti-Semitism in their home countries was in response to Israel’s policies.