Chilly Climate

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year 2019 and almost immediately grabbed the attention of US President Donald Trump, who accused the 16-year-old of having anger issues and suggested she “chill” and attend a “good old fashioned movie.”

Trump, the same man who proudly displayed a Time magazine cover doctored to feature himself at his Mar-a-Lago club and Trump National Doral resort in Florida, appeared a little peeved on social media over Thunberg’s new title.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

While Trump’s antics are to be expected, many, such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, wondered where first lady Melania Trump’s “#BeBest” campaign against cyberbullying was in this moment. Though FLOTUS and her initiative were nowhere to be found, Thunberg - once again - defended herself by changing her Twitter bio to mirror Trump’s comments.

“A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” read the 16-year-old’s new bio.