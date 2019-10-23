Register
04:01 GMT +323 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cartoons

    Hyperbolic Hanging

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    As the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry continues behind closed doors, US President Donald Trump’s Twitter rants reached a new low on Tuesday after 45 ditched his routine rhetoric in favor of a more provocative and repugnant word.

    Hyperbolic Hanging

    Acting US Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor appeared before three congressional committees on Tuesday, and while the diplomat did not finish up his testimonies until later that evening, Trump issued his own social media protest that morning against the closed-door investigation and referred to the House Democrats’ entire impeachment inquiry as a “lynching.”

    Despite the wave of outrage and disgust from various communities on Twitter, Trump loyalists and career contrarians Diamond and Silk came to the president’s defense with a false equivalency, saying that while people were previously lynched in the US due to the color of their skin, nowadays “people are abusing their power to lynch people becuz [sic] of the color of their politics.”

    Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has been proven to switch up his rhetoric faster than outlets can publish his statements, acknowledged that black people were historically lynched in the US, but quickly qualified it by saying “other people have been lynched throughout history,” echoed Trump’s incendiary word choice and then asserted that lynching is “exactly what’s going on in the United States House of Representative right now.”

    Related:

    Videos: MAGA Hat-Wearing Man Sprays Bear Repellent on US Anti-Trump Protesters
    New Blood Needed: 34% of Americans List Politicians, Poor Leadership as US’ Top Issue
    Photos: US Mayoral Race Sees Candidate Target Incumbent With 'Racist' Political Ad
    South Korea’s Moon Calls for ‘Crucial’ Spending Increases Amid Flagging Economy
    Anonymous Trump Insider Who Authored NYT Column Has Forthcoming Tell-All Book
    Tags:
    Twitter, Ukraine, US House of Representatives, impeachment, Lindsey Graham, lynching, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More cartoons

    • Silver Spoons
      Last update: 01:53 18.10.2019
      01:53 18.10.2019

      Silver Spoons

      Donald Trump Jr.’s appearance earlier this week on Fox News’ “Hannity” raised eyebrows and made many question whether US President Donald Trump’s son had any self-awareness after he went on yet another rant about Hunter Biden’s privilege versus his own.

    • Hypocrite Hijinks
      Last update: 01:48 16.10.2019
      01:48 16.10.2019

      Hypocrite Hijinks

      While administration officials continue to resign and more are called to testify, US President Donald Trump is asserting to everyone that he will remain cool, calm and noncompliant against the Democrats’ “Witch Hunt hearings” until a full House of Representatives vote authorizes the impeachment inquiry.

    • Minneapolis Meltdown
      Last update: 23:15 11.10.2019
      23:15 11.10.2019

      Minneapolis Meltdown

      US President Donald Trump treated attendees at his Thursday campaign rally to a performance in which he assumed the roles of former FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page to demonstrate the intelligence agency’s bias against him.

    • Destroy & Conquer?
      Last update: 23:25 07.10.2019
      23:25 07.10.2019

      Destroy & Conquer?

      Triggering a mass of eyebrow-raising across the Twittersphere, US President Donald Trump on Monday fired off a concerning tweet in which he threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate” the Turkish economy should the country take action in Syria he considers “off-limits.”

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse