22:09 GMT +322 October 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump mocks U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as he rallies with supporters in Dallas, Texas, U.S. October 17, 2019

    Twitter Erupts as Trump Calls Impeachment a 'Lynching', Promises Dems Will Taste Their Own Medicine

    The POTUS has repeatedly slammed the ongoing impeachment proceedings against him as a "witch hunt", arguing that the Democrats have no evidence to substantiate their claims, but are still preventing him from being able to fully carry out his duties.

    US President Donald Trump has once again levelled harsh criticism against attempts by Democrats to impeach him over alleged abuse of power, calling it a "lynching […] without due process or fairness". He further warned the Democratic Party that the next time they have a Democrat as president, they could get a taste of their own medicine, promising that the Republican Party won't forget what the Democrats did to theirs.

    At the same time, Trump argued that he and his party would win in their struggle against the Democrats' impeachment efforts.

    Trump's choice of words to describe the impeachment proceedings against him didn't go down well with a significant number of netizens in the US, where the word “lynching” is closely associated with extrajudicial killings of African-Americans in the country's southern states. The hashtag #Lynching started trending on Twitter in the US, securing third place.

    Some people, however, argued that Trump clearly used the word to describe a new, modern type of lynching, and not to desecrate the memory of those who fell victim to physical lynchings in the past.

    Others argued that the Democrats in the future deserve to be treated the way they have treated Trump.

    One netizen noted that the Dems may have set a dangerous precedent that could threaten every US president from now on.

    A group of House Democrats initiated impeachment proceedings in late September based on a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump had abused his powers in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Democrats claim that POTUS withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure Zelensky into investigating allegations against Joe Biden, a frontrunner in the Democratic primaries.

    The publication of the complaint revealed that the person who filed it only had third-hand knowledge of the conversation’s contents. At the same time, the transcript of the talk revealed scant evidence substantiating claims of Trump "pressuring" Zelensky to investigate Biden.

