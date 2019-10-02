Register
    US President Donald Trump has been actively tweeting, retweeting supporters and even retweeting himself as details related to the whistleblower and whispers of additional cases of corruption continue to emerge amid the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

    Impeachment Impasse?

    With the US president quoting warnings of his impeachment triggering a civil war, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hurling accusations of bullying toward multiple congressional committees and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani retaining the services of former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale, there has been a major shakeup in the apparent balance of the White House.

    While attempting to defend his innocence last week, Trump even fell victim to a troll account that he apparently thought was on his side.

    The parody account, whose tweet no longer exists on the US president’s timeline, came about due to Trump’s alleged hatred of sharks that was revealed during an In Touch Weekly interview with adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

    “I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die,” Trump said in response to the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week programming, according to Daniels.

    More cartoons

    • Extended Executive Time
      Last update: 23:38 26.09.2019
      23:38 26.09.2019

      Extended Executive Time

      As major outlets continue to report on US President Donald Trump’s possible impeachment, the commander-in-chief has been using everything in his arsenal to assure the public that this is yet another instance of so-called “presidential harassment” that will blow over in the coming days.

    • Last update: 01:37 25.09.2019
      01:37 25.09.2019

      No More Frog Legs

      Senator Mitt Romney found himself in the sights US President Donald Trump’s social media team on Sunday after simply suggesting that it is “critical” for the facts to come out surrounding the president’s July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    • TruD'oh!
      Last update: 23:53 19.09.2019
      23:53 19.09.2019

      TruD’oh!

      Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s past deeds came back to haunt him on Wednesday after TIME Magazine presented the first of several images and clips of Trudeau altering the color of his skin to mock individuals of different backgrounds.

    • Not Hot, Nor Spicey
      Last update: 23:58 17.09.2019
      23:58 17.09.2019

      Neither Hot, Nor Spicey

      Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer took a page out of Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s political playbook and hit the “Dancing With the Stars” stage last night to begin his hopeful quest for the coveted mirror ball trophy.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
