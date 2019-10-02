Impeachment Impasse?

US President Donald Trump has been actively tweeting, retweeting supporters and even retweeting himself as details related to the whistleblower and whispers of additional cases of corruption continue to emerge amid the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

With the US president quoting warnings of his impeachment triggering a civil war, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hurling accusations of bullying toward multiple congressional committees and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani retaining the services of former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale, there has been a major shakeup in the apparent balance of the White House.

While attempting to defend his innocence last week, Trump even fell victim to a troll account that he apparently thought was on his side.

The president has retweeted a bot that takes his tweets and retweets and rewrites them to be about sharks pic.twitter.com/jiobGi0Jem — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 29, 2019

The parody account, whose tweet no longer exists on the US president’s timeline, came about due to Trump’s alleged hatred of sharks that was revealed during an In Touch Weekly interview with adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

“I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die,” Trump said in response to the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week programming, according to Daniels.