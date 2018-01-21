‘I Can Describe His Junk Perfectly:’ Porn Star Details Her Trump Affair

Accusations that US President Donald Trump and former adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, had sex in 2006 have been denied by both the president and the actress, but an uncovered 2011 interview between Daniels and In Touch magazine says otherwise.

Allegations that the two engaged in sexual activity were first made by The Wall Street Journal, which also claimed that Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 one month prior to the 2016 presidential election to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

In 2011 — predating the $130,000 non-disclosure agreement — Daniels was interviewed by In Touch, during which she discussed her sexual encounter with Trump. According to the magazine, Daniels passed a polygraph test and her story was verified with her friends and associates. On Friday, the magazine published a full transcript of her 2011 interview with the magazine, which was obtained by Politico.

Here are just a few of the more salacious details gleaned from the 2011 interview.

During the current president and Daniels' first meeting in a hotel room in Reno, Nevada, Trump told the actress that he would get her a spot on his reality TV show "The Apprentice." During that meeting, Trump told the former porn star that "people would think you're just this idiot with blond hair and big boobs. You would be perfect for it because you're such a smart businesswoman."

In addition, the adult film star claimed that Trump promised her a condo in Trump Tower Tampa, invited her to a Los Angeles launch party for Trump Vodka and to a Miss USA pageant. During phone conversations between the two, Trump repeatedly told the adult film star that "if you ever need anything, let me know," all while he was married to Melania, his third wife.

During another meeting in a private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the president revealed his intense hatred of sharks to Daniels, while watching the Discovery Channel's Shark Week.

"He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks. He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die,'" Daniels asserted. "He was like riveted. He was like obsessed."

Daniels also recalled that although Trump rarely talked about his family, he spoke highly of one of his daughters — although it was not revealed which daughter he was referring to — comparing Daniels to the unidentified sibling in her 2011 interview.

"He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter," Daniels said. "She is smart and beautiful, so I guess that's a compliment."

In his 2005 interview on The View, Trump raised eyebrows after remarking, "If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," suggesting that Daniels was referring to Ivanka.

When asked if she was attracted to Trump, Daniels responded "would you be?" However, she told In Touch that she was "fascinated" by the reality-tv star.

"I was definitely stimulated. We had a really good banter. Good conversation for a couple hours. I could tell he was nice, intelligent in conversation," Daniels said.

She also revealed that sex with Trump "wasn't bad."

"It was textbook generic. It wasn't like, "Oh my God, I love you." He wasn't like Fabio or anything. He wasn't trying to have, like, porn sex," she said. "Nothing freaky. Like, ‘Oh yeah, that feels good. That's amazing.' You know. It was one position, what you would expect someone his age to do. It wasn't bad. Don't get me wrong."

"The sex was nothing crazy. He wasn't like, chain me to the bed or anything. It was one position," she claimed.

"I can definitely describe his junk perfectly," she added, "if I ever have to."

"He definitely seemed smitten after [the affair]," Daniels said, recalling more details of her sexual encounter with Trump.

The actress also revealed that Trump did not use a condom during a sexual encounter in Trump's Reno, Nevada, hotel room because she has a latex allergy and was not carrying a latex-free condom at the time, a surprising admission from a retired adult film star.

In addition, Daniels did not specify whether the two engaged in other sexual activity together again after that night. However, she did mention that they had sex, and that Trump asked her to sign one of her DVDs for him. Trump reportedly got the DVD from a gift bag that was given out at a charity golf tournament where Daniels was representing her production company.

In addition, Daniels recalls that Trump, who regularly called her "honeybunch," dismissed questions about his wife, Melania. When the porn star and Trump had their sexual encounter, Melania had given birth to Barron just a few months previously.

"I mentioned her. I was like, ‘Yeah, what about your wife?' He goes, ‘Oh, don't worry about her. Quickly, quickly changed the subject," Daniels said.

In addition, Daniels claims to have had direct phone numbers for his office. Trump reportedly called her every 10 days or so, always from a blocked number. However, their phone conversations stopped after Daniels stopped picking up calls from unrecognized numbers.