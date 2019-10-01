Register
23:08 GMT +301 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a welcome ceremony in honor of new Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army General Mark Milley at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, U.S., September 30, 2019

    Pompeo Slams Democrats for 'Bully'-Like Tactics in Impeachment Investigation

    © AP Photo / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    161913
    Subscribe

    On 24 September, the Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi announced the initiation of an impeachment inquiry against Trump following his 25 July phone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has gone on Twitter to express concern over details of the country’s House Committee request related to President Trump’s impeachment probe.

    Pompeo also accused Democrats of sticking to what he described as “bully”-like tactics pertaining to the investigation.

    “Let me be clear: I will not tolerate such tactics, and I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside at the Department of State,” he tweeted.

    US Secretary of State ‘Listened in’ on Trump’s Call to Ukrainian President

    The remarks came after Pompeo was subpoenaed by three Democratic House committee chairmen last Friday to turn over documents related to the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine, following the initiation of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump announced by Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on 24 September.

    The House Committees of Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight, headed by Eliot Engel, Adam Schiff, and Elijah Cummings respectively, specifically raised questions about the State Department’s involvement in efforts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate the alleged illegal activity of the Biden family in Ukraine.

    Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Pompeo was in attendance during the July call between the US and Ukrainian Presidents which was followed by a whistleblower complaint and the launch of impeachment proceedings.

    The WSJ cited an unnamed senior State Department official as saying that Pompeo was “among administration officials” who “listened in” on Donald Trump’s call to Volodymyr Zelensky.

    Initiation of Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump

    Republican Senator Charles Ernest Grassley has, meanwhile, said that a whistleblower, who voiced alarm over Trump’s call in July to Ukraine’s President “ought to be heard out and protected.”

    “We should always work to respect whistleblowers' requests for confidentiality. No one should be making judgments or pronouncements without hearing from the whistleblower first and carefully following up on the facts,” Grassley said.

    CNN, in turn, quoted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as saying that there is a tentative agreement for the unnamed whistleblower to testify before the committee.

    “And as (acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph) Maguire promised during the hearing, that whistleblower will be allowed to come in and come in without […] a minder from the Justice Department or from the White House to tell the whistleblower what they can and cannot say. We will get the unfiltered testimony of that whistleblower,” Schiff said.

    The impeachment inquiry against Trump was announced by House Speaker Nancy on 24 September after the US President’s reported phone call with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, part of which was released as a transcript.

    During the call, Trump reportedly suggested that Zelensky should cooperate with his own personal lawyer in investigating the corruption allegations over Hunter Biden as well as Joe Biden. Trump's request focused on a move Joe Biden made in early 2017, when the then-outgoing vice president threatened to withdraw aid flowing to Ukraine unless the country fired chief prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was at the time investigating a Ukrainian company that employed Biden’s son.

    In light of this, Pelosi alleged that Trump's request to the Ukrainian president to probe Biden can be seen as a go-ahead to intervene in the US election and that it may constitute a breach of his constitutional responsibilities, something that justifies an ongoing impeachment attempt. already slammed by Trump as a “hoax” and “the greatest witch hunt in the history” of the US.

    Related:

    'Not Enough to Simply Be Against Trump': Pundits Doubt Dems Will Win 2020 Vote by Impeaching POTUS
    Impeachment Inquiry Taking Its Toll: Dems Sold Joe Biden Down the River - Prof
    'We’ve Crossed a Rubicon': House Democrat Explains Decision to Impeach Trump
    Tags:
    impeachment, Investigation, Democrats, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse