Twitter Fire

Tensions between Tehran and Washington reached new levels on Tuesday after Iran’s president criticized his US counterpart’s administration, asserting the White House is “full of lies” and “mentally retarded” for its sanctions. US President Donald Trump, of course, did not let this comment go without a Twitter response.

Even before taking office, Trump consistently boasted about his “high IQ” and has used his alleged score to dismiss the intelligence of former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Robert De Niro, and even his former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

That said, one can assume the US president did not take kindly to his administration being dubbed “mentally retarded” by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday in response to recent US sanctions against top Iranian statesmen.

Rather than take a jab at the Iranian government’s intelligence in response, Trump fired up his Twitter app and composed a three-post thread promising a response of “great and overwhelming force” if Iran attacks “anything American.”

....Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

Apparently, Trump’s reported friendships with “many Iranians living in New York” won’t be enough to stop potential death and “obliteration” if the conflict escalates.