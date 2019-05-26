Sarah Sanders Rattles Twitter by Saying Trump, Kim Agree on Biden's 'Low IQ'

The White House press secretary insisted that Trump did not side with Kim Jong-un, but merely agreed with the latter’s opinion of Biden, and that the US head of state’s focus is on the relationship between the US and North Korea.

During her recent appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has stepped forward to defend US President Donald Trump over a remark made by him regarding Kim Jong-un’s assessment of the former US vice president Joe Biden’s intelligence.

Earlier, Trump posted a tweet in response to reports about North Korea conducting missile tests, which he described as firing "some small weapons", adding that he "also smiled" when Kim Jong-un "called Swampman Joe Bidan [sic] a low IQ individual, & worse".

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 мая 2019 г.

​"Chuck, the president's not siding with that”, Sanders said when host Chuch Todd asked her whether she could explain "why Americans should not be concerned that the president of United States is essentially siding a murderous authoritarian dictator" over former US vice-president. "But I think they agree in their assessment of former Vice President Joe Biden. Again, the president's focus in this process is the relationship he has and making sure we continue on the path towards denuclearisation".

Sanders’ statement evoked a mixed reaction on social media, as she appeared to earn the scorn of a considerable number of netizens.

Pure Pig vomit From Miss Sarah HUCKabee Sanders on Meet The Press today defending North Korean Dictator Kim. pic.twitter.com/vGjw82bcCS — Paul John Yovino (@pjmyovino) 26 мая 2019 г.

It's clear that @PressSec has lost her mind if she thinks that intelligent Americans will believe that her statement is a viable standard of truth. 🙄 — Barbara (@BarbaraBarbb37) 26 мая 2019 г.

Someone should ask her the exact numbers she and Trump and Kim mean when they say low IQ. It could be most of the electorate — MOlcay (@MealacStudent) 26 мая 2019 г.

It seems that Donald and Sarah might as well move in with their North Korean friends. — S. B. 🇨🇦 (@stheninja1) 26 мая 2019 г.

​Some, however, praised Sanders’ conduct during the show and mocked Todd over the interview.

@PressSec Sarah Sanders Kicked your a** on Meet the press Chuck Todd!!! Go Trump 2020. — Ned (@Ned33333) 26 мая 2019 г.

Sarah Sanders puts NBC's Meet The Press Chuck Todd in his place today..lmao



Keep trying Chuck! pic.twitter.com/hPgy79vMnk — SnorkyJr (@SnorkyJr) 26 мая 2019 г.

@chucktodd should be ashamed of himself but he lacks the capacity. — Willow 🍞🎪🔥 (@RockShrimp) 26 мая 2019 г.

​An aide for Joe Biden also described Trump’s tweet as “unhinged and erratic”, also pointing toward an apparent spelling error in the original message, according to ABC News.

Oh look, he deleted the original because he misspelled Biden. But I have the original here for posterity. pic.twitter.com/VUJ4SG39OT — HawaiiDelilah™ Unredacted Version (@HawaiiDelilah) 26 мая 2019 г.

​"I would say the tweet speaks for itself, but it’s so unhinged and erratic that I’m not sure anyone could even say that with a straight face", the aide remarked.