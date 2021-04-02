US Judge Bans Sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes' After Nike Lawsuit

Rapper Lil Nas X previously announced his collaboration with MSCHF and launched a limited edition of so-called "satan sneakers" containing human blood, prompting a boycott campaign.

US Federal Judge Eric Komitee has blocked the infamous satanic-themed Air Max 97 shoes from being sold, according to the Hollywood Reporter, after Nike sued MSCHF who partnered with Lil Nas X to create it.

Attorneys for MSCHF asserted in a letter to the judge that all 666 copies of the product are "not typical sneakers, but rather individually-numbered works of art that were sold to collectors for $1,018 each".

© REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI FILE PHOTO: The Nike swoosh logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019.

Nike's lawyers, however, said some consumers are now boycotting Nike due to the misconception that the company is associated with this shoewear, stressing that "even sophisticated sneakerheads were confused".

"We have submitted numerous evidence that some consumers are saying they will never buy Nike shoes ever again", said Nike's attorney.

MSCHF, in turn, noted they made no statements about Nike's affiliation with the product, adding that "They are not doing this for money. It's about the message".

In the end, Judge Komitee ruled that Nike has made demonstrated a need for a temporary restraining order, while another injunction hearing will follow soon.

Based on the Nike Air Max '97, each pair has an air bubble filled with 60 cubic centimetres of red ink with the addition of one drop of human blood.