Netizens Shocked as 'Satan Shoes' Made With Real Blood Touted Online

MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based brand that in 2019 released a version of Nike sneakers filled with holy water called “Jesus Shoes,” is now preparing to roll out a more sinister kind of footwear.
The so-called "Satan Shoes," produced by the company in collaboration with the American rapper Lil Nas X, are already being touted on social media. They seem to be a modification of Nike's Air Max '97 sneakers with a "drop of human blood" incorporated in their design.
The sneakers’ price – $1,018 – appears to be a reference to a verse from the Gospel of Luke 10:18, that mentions Satan "fall like lightning from heaven."
MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹— SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021
👟Nike Air Max '97
🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood
🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered
💰$1,018
🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX
The new footwear will be released on 29 March and only 666 pairs will go on sale.
The announcement has polarised netizens, with some questioning the sneakers’ design.
Aye bro these go hard but human blood?— Jayden’s Shoes (@Jaydensshoes) March 26, 2021
What has happened to shoes this is too much what’s next part of a kidney in a air max 1 smh— Hot_Steppa (@Uptownboomin) March 26, 2021
