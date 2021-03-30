Nike Sues Viral Product Retailer MSCHF Over ‘Unauthorised Satan Shoes’

American sportswear company Nike has filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit against MSCHF, which in collaboration with gay US rapper Lil Nas X put up for sale 666 pairs of “Satan shoes” with a drop of human blood in them, which are in fact modified Nike sneakers, according to NBC News.
"There is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF's Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorised or approved this product," the lawsuit says.
Nike is suing MSCHF for their Satan Shoes that dropped today. Below is their case filing with some of the complaints: pic.twitter.com/5mwmptK4pW— Mohak (@themacint0sh) March 29, 2021
The brand's statement emphasises that many online users have already called for a boycott of Nike due to a misconception about the brand's involvement in the sale of the sneakers.
The shoes went on sale Monday for $1,018 per pair.
Based on the Nike Air Max '97, the limited edition is made up of 666 pairs and each has an air bubble added. It is filled with 60 cubic centimetres of red ink with the addition of one drop of human blood.
"Nike has not designed or manufactured this shoes and we do not endorse this shoes," a company spokesman said, according to the NBC News.
