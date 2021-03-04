Register
11:56 GMT04 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iranian Rial

    Hague Claims Tribunal Reportedly Awards Iran $37 Mln in Damages Over Illegal US Asset Seizures

    © AFP 2021 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104836/00/1048360063_0:293:4663:2916_1200x675_80_0_0_e2e98e3b0442dcbf4d8f02181c107387.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202103041082253586-hague-claims-tribunal-reportedly-awards-iran-37-mln-in-damages-over-illegal-us-asset-seizures/

    Tens of billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian assets remain stuck in US banks, with the vast majority of the funds trapped there in the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution of 1979. US courts have sought to whittle away at these funds over the years, with Iran doing everything in its power to get its money back.

    The Iran-United States Claims Tribunal (IUSCT) has reportedly ordered Washington to pay $37 million to Tehran after determining that US Treasury regulations prevented or delayed the transfer of Iranian assets back to Iran, in violation of the 1981 Algiers Accords.

    In a statement Wednesday, the Iranian agency tasked with coordinating international lawsuits reported that “the Iran-US Claims Tribunal in [the] Hague has sentenced the US government to pay financial damages to Iran and to return some property belonging to the Iranian government and government agencies.”

    “In this verdict, Iran complained that the US government, contrary to its obligations under [the] Algiers Accords by enacting Treasury regulations on February 26, 1981, prohibited the transfer of part of Iranian property or delayed in this process,” the agency said.

    The award reportedly comes following an exhausting, decades-long legal battle. Iran was said to have brought the case before the IUSCT in 1982, with the court determining the principles and framework of alleged US obstruction of the transfer of Iranian property and issuing an initial ruling in 1992. It took nearly twenty years more after that for the court to determine the extent of damages, with further hearings held between 2013 and 2014.

    “After hearings, the tribunal issued its final verdict in late March 2020 condemning the United States for not transferring or delaying the transfer of Iran’s property. Under the verdict, the US government was ordered to pay approximately $29 million to Iran,” the agency said. An additional award of approximately $8 million was agreed if the US did not restitute some assets of historical value belonging to Iran, bringing the total sum of the award to $37 million.

    The IUSCT was established in January 1981, and tasked with resolving claims between Iran and the United States. The tribunal was created as part of the Algerian-mediated agreement to resolve the Tehran hostage crisis. The tribunal has its seat in The Hague, the Netherlands. In its 40 year history, the body finalized over 3,900 claims and ordered payments to the tune of $3.5 billion, $2.5 billion of that by Iran to US nationals.

    Iran is known to have tens of billions of assets frozen in US banks, with billions more trapped in South Korea, Iraq, China, Japan and Luxembourg. In the mid-2010s, Barack Obama estimated that these funds amount to about $50-$60 billion total. The US slapped restrictions on the Islamic Republic in the immediate aftermath of the Iranian Revolution of 1979, with the restrictions including asset freezes. About $30 billion in assets were subject to unfreezing with the signing of the Iran nuclear deal in 2015, but much of them too remained stuck in a legal tug of war before the US reinstated crushing Iran sanctions in 2018.

    In this 4 April 2015 file photo, Iranian and U.S. banknotes are on display at a currency exchange shop in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran's president has sent a bill to Parliament that would cut four zeroes from the value of the nation's sanctions-battered currency, the rial. Semi-official news agencies reported the news on Wednesday, 21 August 2019, saying President Hassan Rouhani sent the bill with urgency to the Parliament to consider. Iran's rial has been hammered by the effects of increasing US sanctions on the country.
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    So Much for Sanctions: Iran’s Rouhani Says Country Expanding Use of Cash Stashed Abroad
    Over the decades, US courts have sought to chip away at some of the Iranian wealth stashed in US banks. In 2018, New York Court ordered the Islamic Republic to pay a whopping $6 billion to ‘compensate’ the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks. The ruling came down despite the fact that there is no evidence to suggest that Iran had anything to do with the attacks, and despite Tehran’s record of combating al-Qaeda* extremists in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

    Four years earlier, in 2016, a US court ordered for nearly $2 billion in frozen Iranian assets to be paid out the families of the victims of the 1983 terrorist truck bombings in Beirut, which killed 241 US Marines and 58 French paratroopers. Iran maintains that it had nothing to do with the attacks, and has challenged the ruling at the International Court of Justice.

    Along with these defeats, Iran has occasionally enjoyed major victories to get its money back. In 2019, the ICJ ruled that Tehran has a legal claim to $2 billion in assets frozen in US banks, although the US claimed The Hague does not have jurisdiction in the case. Last year, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Tehran had prevailed over the US in a separate legal dispute involving some $1.6 billion in Iranian assets frozen in Luxembourg at the behest of US authorities.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Russian Envoy Urges IAEA Not to Adopt ‘Stupid Resolution’ on Iran to Avoid International Crisis
    Israel Claims Iran Linked to Oil Spill Off Its Coast, Calls It a 'Terror' Incident
    UK, France and Germany Reportedly Scrap Plans to Issue Resolution Criticising Iran at IAEA Meeting
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse