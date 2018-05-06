Register
20:51 GMT +306 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    9/11 World Trade Center Attack

    Iran Blasts US 9/11 Ruling as 'Mockery of Americans, Victims of Terror Attack'

    CC BY 2.0 / 9/11 Photos / 9/11 WTC Photo
    World
    Get short URL
    0 91

    On Wednesday, a US court ordered Iran to pay billions of dollars to the families of those killed in the September 11 terrorist act. The ruling is part of a larger case being pursued by the families against Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

    Tehran has strictly condemned the decision made by the US court, which had ruled that Iranian authorities have to pay compensations to the relatives of the victims of the September 11 attacks, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Bahram Kasemi.

    "The court's decision is unacceptable and rejected, it is not only a mockery of the system of international law, but also a mockery of the American people, especially the victims of the September 11 attacks and their families," the diplomat stressed.

    READ MORE: US Court Ignored Fact That 9/11 Terrorists Were Not Iranians — Lawyer

    Kasemi has further stated that the court's decision was "politically motivated" and accused the US of attempts to "rewrite history."

    "The government of Iran reserves the right to object to this illegal court proceedings," the spokesman added.

    9/11 World Trade Center Attack
    CC BY 2.0 / 9/11 Photos / 9/11 WTC Photo
    ‘Propaganda Stunt’: US Judge Orders Iran to Pay $6 Billion to 9/11 Victims
    On Wednesday, the US court ordered Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Central Bank of Iran to pay billions of dollars in compensation to the relatives of the victims of the September 11 attacks, since they were found guilty of killing more than 1,008 people.

    The decision was taken despite the fact that the special investigation commission had not previously established direct evidence of Iran's involvement in the terrorist act.

    READ MORE: 9/11 Families Seek US Gov't Records to Help With Saudi Arabia Lawsuit

    The families of those killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001, in New York filed a lawsuit against the Iranian authorities in 2004.

    Related:

    'We'll Resist': Iran Vows Unprecedented Consequences if US Exits Nuke Deal
    US Court Ignored Fact That 9/11 Terrorists Were Not Iranians - Lawyer
    New US Ambassador to Berlin Pushes German Companies to Stop Trade With Iran
    Ex-US Pres. Candidate: It's Israel That Secretly Developed Nukes, Not Iran
    'Bullying Diplomacy': Iranian Deputy FM Slams US Middle East Policies
    Israel Likely Fixed Intel Around US Policy Ahead of Attack on Iran Deal
    Iran Stands Firm Against US Bullying Over Nuclear Deal - Foreign Minister Zarif
    Tags:
    mockery, compensation, September 11, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse