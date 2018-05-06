Iran Blasts US 9/11 Ruling as 'Mockery of Americans, Victims of Terror Attack'

On Wednesday, a US court ordered Iran to pay billions of dollars to the families of those killed in the September 11 terrorist act. The ruling is part of a larger case being pursued by the families against Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Tehran has strictly condemned the decision made by the US court, which had ruled that Iranian authorities have to pay compensations to the relatives of the victims of the September 11 attacks, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Bahram Kasemi.

"The court's decision is unacceptable and rejected, it is not only a mockery of the system of international law, but also a mockery of the American people, especially the victims of the September 11 attacks and their families," the diplomat stressed.

Kasemi has further stated that the court's decision was "politically motivated" and accused the US of attempts to "rewrite history."

"The government of Iran reserves the right to object to this illegal court proceedings," the spokesman added.

On Wednesday, the US court ordered Iran , the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Central Bank of Iran to pay billions of dollars in compensation to the relatives of the victims of the September 11 attacks, since they were found guilty of killing more than 1,008 people.

The decision was taken despite the fact that the special investigation commission had not previously established direct evidence of Iran's involvement in the terrorist act.

The families of those killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001, in New York filed a lawsuit against the Iranian authorities in 2004.