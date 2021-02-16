Register
06:22 GMT16 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police officers in Denmark. (File)

    Danish Police Investigating Businesses for Reopening in 'Shop Uproar' Against Lockdown Rules

    © AP Photo / Jens Dresling/Ritzau
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106076/98/1060769823_0:285:5472:3363_1200x675_80_0_0_ab276396e0804d3f30edb1adfbe18137.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202102161082088659-danish-police-investigating-businesses-for-reopening-in-shop-uproar-against-lockdown-rules/

    The concerned owners expressed their extreme dissatisfaction with the fact that small businesses have to stay closed, while thousands of people are allowed to clump together at the national hypermarket chain, citing their constitutional right to engage in commerce.

    A number of Danish businesses were reported to the police on Monday for having breached lockdown rules by demonstrably reopening in an act of civil disobedience, which the press dubbed a “shop uproar”.

    Owners of a number of stores declared in advance that they were planning to breach the current lockdown rules, which require them to stay shut and reopen in protest against what is seen as the government's excessive meddling, Danish Radio reported.

    Monday was proclaimed to be a reopening day for Danish businessmen by the Facebook group “National Reopening 15 February 2021”. Among other things, the organisers expressed their extreme dissatisfaction with the fact that “small businesses have to stay closed” while “thousands of people clump together at Bilka”, a national hypermarket chain. Previously, a similar group with 9,000 members was shut down by Facebook. The protesters cited the Danish constitution, which specifically grants citizens the right to do business.

    female police officer holding smartphone standing near male police officer
    © CC0 / female police officer
    Denmark 'Among the First' to Introduce Digital COVID-19 Passports in Hopes of Speedier Reopening
    As of Monday afternoon, the Danish police received at least 17 reports of illegally-opened businesses and started responding to those reports. The businesses reported are located primarily on the islands of Funen and Zealand, and in the metropolitan area of Greater Copenhagen. However, it was much fewer than the thousands that the organisers had hoped for. Several businesses have already been slapped with fines.

    The current lockdown rules enable authorities to issue fines of DKK 10,000 ($1,630) for businesses with up to 10 employees if they stay open in breach of the rules. Fines can increase together with the number of employees.

    SMVdanmark, an interest organisation encompassing 18,000 small and medium businesses in Denmark, urged companies not to break rules by reopening, amid rumours that a group of them had planned to stand up against the lockdown, the newspaper Finans reported.

    “I distance myself clearly from [the illegal reopening]. It is never a solution to take the law into your own hands,” SMVdanmark CEO Jacob Brandt said.

    While stopping short of supporting their actions, Brandt admitted that he had sympathy for small business owners who had been hit hard by the current situation.

    “It underlines how incredibly important it is that we see a plan from the government on when a reopening can be expected,” Brandt said. “Is it a fortnight or two-three months? And if reopening is a long way into the future, a new compensation and help package will be necessary and this must cover 100 percent of all business owners’ overheads,” he added.

    The current national lockdown, which requires all shops that don't sell food or essential daily items to stay closed, is set to run until at least 28 February, unless prolonged again.

    Denmark has seen over 204,000 Covid-19 cases and 2,300 deaths, making it the second-worst hit Scandinavian nation after Sweden. However, unlike its northern neighbour, Denmark has maintained rigid lockdowns and implemented a number of restrictive measures both at the national and the regional level. These, in turn, have increasingly sparked protests.

    Related:

    Silver Lining? Denmark Discovers Death of Mink Industry 'Good News' for Nature
    'We're Simply Changing the Map': Denmark to Build World’s First 'Energy Island'
    Denmark Greenlights Major Surveillance Build-Up in North Atlantic, Arctic
    Tags:
    lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A couple waits to cross the street on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2021, in New York's Little Italy neighbourhood. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, couples are still out celebrating Valentine's Day.
    Love in the Time of COVID: How Valentine's Day Was Celebrated in the US
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse