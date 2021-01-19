Register
15:18 GMT19 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Geely GE concept car

    Geely, Tencent to Team Up on Connected Cars, Smart Vehicle Systems Amid Surge in Chinese Auto Market

    © Wikipedia / Roger Wo
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202101191081815341-geely-tencent-to-team-up-on-connected-cars-smart-vehicle-systems-amid-surge-in-chinese-auto-market/

    The massive Chinese automaker, who owns Swedish auto firm Volvo and nearly a tenth of Daimler, said it would work with Tencent to build next-generation smart car cockpits and autonomous vehicles.

    Carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will team up with Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd to build new smart vehicle systems and autonomous vehicles, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.

    A logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a car parked on a street in Paris, France, July 9, 2020
    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    Volkswagen Group China Pledges €15bn Boost to Mainland EV Market in Carmaker Rivalry With Tesla, BMW
    The global automotive industry had been facing "profound changes" and new technologies were "restructuring the industrial ecology.

    “With a cooperative relationship spanning three years, Geely and Tencent is now deepening their partnership and working to digitalize the entire automotive value chain. At the same time, we hope to fulfil our responsibility to society by jointly promoting sustainable low carbon development throughout the automotive industry,” An Conghui, Geely Holding Group president and president and CEO of Geely Auto Group said in a statement.

    Tencent has also invested in electric vehicle firms such as China's Nio and US-based Tesla Motors. The firm also launched a partnership with the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) in 2017 to build electric taxis across the country.

    The news comes as Tesla announced on Monday it had begun deliveries of its Model Y vehicles in China, a major step in boosting the world's largest auto market.

    Model 3 units were launched last year after Tesla's Gigafactory 3 began production in Shanghai in 2019.

    EU China flags
    © CC BY 2.0 / Fabrice Debatty/Friends of Europe / 45821
    EU, China Strike 'In Principle' Trade Agreement Amid Backlash From Incoming Biden Gov't, Reports Say
    Additional competitors have entered China's market in recent years, including Germany's BMW and Volkswagen, after Berlin and Beijing inked deals to cooperate on electric vehicle and EV battery production.

    China and the European Union also struck a long-awaited comprehensive trade agreement, the largest bilateral deal in history, which includes boosting cooperation on electric vehicle production for Beijing and Brussels.

    Related:

    Tesla Sales Surge 150 Percent in China Amid German EV Motor Rivalry, Glencore Rare Earth Partnership
    Vroom, Vroom! Tesla Overtakes Toyota as Most Valuable Automaker as Electric Vehicle Demand Grows
    Volkswagen Group China Pledges €15bn Boost to Mainland EV Market in Carmaker Rivalry With Tesla, BMW
    EU, China Strike 'In Principle' Trade Agreement Amid Backlash From Incoming Biden Gov't, Reports Say
    Tags:
    emerging technologies, auto market, China, connected cars, autonomous vehicles, autonomous car, Tencent, Geely
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse