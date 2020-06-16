Register
14:27 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tesla Gigafactory 3 Shanghai

    Tesla Sales Surge 150 Percent in China Amid German EV Motor Rivalry, Glencore Rare Earth Partnership

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 23
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107963/12/1079631211_0:277:3072:2005_1200x675_80_0_0_1bbc91996b0563fdf3314a98f4daf782.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202006161079630448-tesla-sales-surge-150-percent-in-china-amid-german-ev-motor-rivalry-glencore-rare-earth-partnership/

    The figures showed that the Chinese automotive industry was recovering from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and that the electric vehicle giant's investments in China's massive auto market were paying off, reports revealed this week.

    US electric automaker Tesla has earned record high sales of its models manufactured in China in May just five months after the company began producing units at the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, according to reports.

    Registrations for Tesla motors in China reached 11,364 in May, just a month after sluggish sales were reported due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, data from the China Automotive Information Network as quoted by Bloomberg revealed.

    According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Model 3 sales from units produced in Shanghai tripled to 11,095 vehicles in May and even surpassed local competitors in China, topping total sales.

    The factory is the first outside the United States, allowing the EV giant to compete directly with rival automakers such as BYD Volkswagen and BMW, among many others.

    “While the stock has been roaring higher, we believe the main fundamental catalyst continues to be the massive China market which is showing clear signs of a spike in demand for Musk & Co. heading into the rest of this year,” Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives said as quoted by Business Insider.

    Beijing's Environmental Exchange also launched an incentive programme for motorists on 5 June with a threshold of 300,000 yuan per EV to receive subsidies and Tesla reducing its Model 3 price to meet the requirements, selling regulatory credits worth $354m in the first quarter according to Market Realist.

    The news comes as Tesla reportedly said it would purchase cobalt for EV batteries from Swiss mining and commodities giant Glencore, which mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, to secure enough rare earth materials for boosting production in China and a potential Gigafactory near Berlin, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

    The Volkswagen logo at the Quirk dealership in Manchester
    © AP Photo / Charles Krupa
    Volkswagen Looks East to China, Pledges €2bn to Boost Beijing's Electric, New Energy Vehicle Market
    Tesla sales in the world's largest automotive market comes amid increasing competition from global rival motor firms, including Germany's BMW and Volkswagen, who have pledged cooperation and investment in the Chinese economy following a major deal struck between the two countries in 2018. China hopes to reach a 25 percent target of total vehicle sales in the mainland as electric vehicles as 25m units were sold in 2019.

    Related:

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk Delivers 1,200 Respirators to Californian Hospitals for Coronavirus Patients
    Power Up: Tesla Eyes UK Energy Markets, Applies for Licence as Electricity Utility Service - Reports
    Tesla Reopens Nevada Gigafactory After Restarting Fremont Factory in California - Reports
    Volkswagen Looks East to China, Pledges €2bn to Boost Beijing's Electric, New Energy Vehicle Market
    Tags:
    electric vehicles, auto industry, automotive, subsidies, China, Shanghai, Gigafactory, Tesla Model 3, Tesla
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse