Register
12:35 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Visitors attend the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo which showcase the latest Chinese technologies in Beijing, China, Thursday, May 17, 2018

    Firm Biren Technology Achieves Record 1.1bn RMB Series A Talks in Major Boost for Chinese Chipmakers

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106480/74/1064807422_0:320:6144:3776_1200x675_80_0_0_760eb4564999551529b6ffe668bb15c7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202006221079686036-firm-biren-technology-achieves-record-11bn-rmb-series-a-talks-in-major-boost-for-chinese-chipmakers/

    Numerous investment firms, including Qiming Venture partners, Walden International China Fund and IDG Capital, among others, led the investment round, with the proceeds set to boost China's mainland chipmaking industry amid the ongoing US trade war on China.

    Biren Technology has announced it had finalised a Series A financing round worth 1.1bn yuan ($155.5m USD), the largest in recent history in the semiconductor industry, reports revealed this weekend.

    The 9-month-old smart chip design firm set the record for Series A financing amid the "post-epidemic era", a press statement revealed.

    "The creation of Bicheng Technology coincided with the critical moment of the development of the Chinese semiconductor industry, which is strictly speaking, the crossroads of industrial change," Zhang Wen, founder and chairman of Bicheng Technology said in a statement.

    According to Qiming Zhou of Qiming Ventures, processors accounted for 40 to 50 percent of the overall technology stack in the intelligent computing and artificial intelligence (AI) sector, with other fields only consisting of less than 10 percent, making the financing round the "largest in the chip field in recent decades".

    China was also the "largest consumer market" for AI chips, he added.

    Graphic processing Units (GPUs) and AI computing chips were a "huge and rapidly developing" market as complexities in technological development posed major challenges to the mainland chipmaking industry, Li Xiaojun of IDG capital said.

    BYD electric vehicle
    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Building the Dream: Huawei May Supply BYD Motors With Kirin Chips in Victory Move Amid US Trade War
    Nearly 100 professionals had joined efforts to build the team at Biren Technology, he said.

    While China's integrated circuit industry had entered a "brand new development stage", the development of mainland GPUs had "lagged behind domestic CPUs and memory" products, Wang Lin of Walden International said in a statement.

    But Biren's "strong international" research and development team, among others, built optimism on the company's future development and was believed to "make a huge contribution to the industry", Wang Lin added.

    Trump's Trade War on Beijing Boosts Mainland Chipmaking Industry

    The news follows a major surge in investment for China's semiconductor industry after US president Donald Trump extended a trade ban in May on Chinese tech firms, including Huawei, ZTE and others, set to enter force in September.

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp also said it would halt all new orders for Huawei products by the September deadline, citing fears of knock on effects from US trade restrictions.

    In this June 15, 2017, photo, people walk inside the Oculus, the new transit station at the World Trade Center in New York. Data collection practices of tech firms are increasingly under the microscope
    © AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
    Rise of 'Next Geopolitics' to Explore How Tech, AI Will 'Reconfigure' World Order, Futurist Says
    But Shanghai-based chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) revealed last month it had begun mass-producing 14-nanometre Kirin 710 chipsets to reduce dependence on US tech firms.

    Huawei subsidiary Honor also hinted it would seek to acquire MediaTek 5G Dimensity series chipsets for future mobile handsets. Huawei and auto giant BYD also partnered to supply the latter with Kirin 710A Chips for its smart motors.

    China's State Council also pledged $1.4tn USD to boost key domestic technologies and infrastructure as part of its 'Made In China 2025' programme, including boosting telecom, 5G and artificial intelligence products.

    Washington has routinely accused Chinese firms of being used to spy for the Chinese government, with Huawei and Beijing repeatedly denouncing the claims as false and demanding to see evidence, which US officials have not provided to date.

    Related:

    What's at Stake? 'Rip and Replace' Policy on Huawei Will Cost UK Global Lead in 5G, Vodafone Warns
    US Lawmakers Propose $22.8bn Package Bill to Counter China's Rise in Global Semiconductor Industry
    Name's Bond, Panda Bond: AIIB Prices Inaugural Panda Bond At 3bn RMB in Major Push to Globalise Yuan
    Building the Dream: Huawei May Supply BYD Motors With Kirin Chips in Victory Move Amid US Trade War
    Tags:
    ZTE, Huawei, US-China trade war, processors, microprocessors, microchip, chips, semiconductors
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse