Register
13:49 GMT17 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has hit the tech world by storm, recently raising $1.1 billion in finance, receiving a $45 billion valuation, and battling for third place in the global smartphone market

    US Sanctions on Huawei Helping China's Xiaomi Conquer Markets Around World, Report Claims

    © REUTERS / Anindito Mukherjee
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202005171079331589-us-sanctions-on-huawei-helping-chinas-xiaomi-conquer-markets-around-world-report-claims/

    The US has justified sanctions on the Chinese firm by claiming that Huawei's 5G equipment, sold around the globe, could be used by Beijing to spy on people. Both the Chinese government and the tech giant strongly deny Washington's claims.

    The White House strategy to cripple Huawei's position on the global market has apparently borne unexpected fruit, putting another Chinese phone maker, Xiaomi in the top spot on smartphone markets, Forbes contributor Zak Doffman pointed out in an op-ed, citing the company's financial reports for 2019.

    Sanctions, first introduced against Huawei in 2019, banned the company from using Google's app store and applications on its new phone models, which, as the media outlet argues, led to a drop in phone sales globally. The Shenzhen-based company subsequently announced plans to replace Google's applications, but at present has no comparable alternatives and warned that 2020 might be a tough year in terms of financial results.

    In this Feb. 26, 2018 file photo, a woman shows the new Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 during the Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona, Spain.
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    In this Feb. 26, 2018 file photo, a woman shows the new Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 during the Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona, Spain.

    While Huawei comtinues to maintain its position on the domestic market, overshadowing companies like Xiaomi, the latter took advantage of its competitor's woes and drastically boosted its exports, which now bring the company up to half of its total sales. Xiaomi has apparently taken on Huawei's role as a supplier of cheaper top-tier smartphones, gaining more market shares in 2019 than Huawei lost in the same year, Forbes points out.

    "[Xiaomi] had achieved the highest year-over-year smartphone shipments growth among the top five smartphone companies", the Chinese company, based in Beijing, said.

    Xiaomi's overall revenue grew by 30% in 2019, the report says, indicating that the company witnessed 115% growth in the last quarter of the year on just the European market. It's annual growth reached staggering numbers in some EU states, climbing to 206% in Italy, 69% in France and 65% in Spain. Xiaomi fared just as well in Asia, bringing its market share in one of its biggest arenas, India, to 30% last year, according to a report cited by Forbes.

    US Crackdown on Huawei

    Washington's crackdown campaign against Huawei, which apparently took Xiaomi to new heights, started in 2019, when the White House announced a ban on selling American technologies to the Shenzhen-based tech giant, including software and chips. The Trump administration also started pressuring foreign countries not to purchase Huawei's 5G equipment, but with limited success.

    Attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    China’s Planned Retaliatory Steps Against New US Crackdown on Huawei May Come as ‘Nuke Bomb’

    The US government claims that Huawei leaves backdoors in its equipment to allow Beijing to spy on its users, despite both the Chinese government and the tech titan vehemently denying such claims. Huawei filed a suit against Washington, which it sees as an attempt to kill a strong competitor. Beijing, in turn, promised that the American crackdown campaign against the Chinese company would not go unanswered, reportedly mulling a ban on the use of US software in government agencies, a major market for the American IT industry.

    Related:

    New Draft Rule May Pave Way for US & Huawei to Cooperate on 5G Standards
    5G is OFF: Trump Extends US Telecom Supply Chain Ban on Huawei Amid Calls to Wind Down Trade War
    The Chips Are Up: Huawei Mass-Produces Mobiles With Mainland Chipmaker SMIC in Major Trade War Win
    China to Take Measures against Apple, Cisco If US Continues Hitting Huawei With Sanctions - Report
    Beijing Urges US to Halt 'Unreasonable Suppression' of Huawei, Chinese Enterprises
    China’s Planned Retaliatory Steps Against New US Crackdown on Huawei May Come as ‘Nuke Bomb’
    Tags:
    Europe, China, US sanctions, US, Huawei, Xiaomi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse