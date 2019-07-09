Register
17:38 GMT +309 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘Only Huawei Can Lead us to 5G’: S. African President Supports Chinese Tech Giant Amid US Crackdown

    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Washington tightened the screws on Huawei in May when it barred the Chinese tech giant from buying US-made equipment, including chips, citing security concerns. The crackdown weakened after President Trump announced in June that US suppliers will be permitted to sell components and spare parts to Huawei.

    Speaking at the first South African Digital Economy Summit in Johannesburg, President Cyril Ramaphosa signalled his country’s support for Huawei amid the US’ crackdown on the Chinese tech giant.

    “This standoff between China and the US where the technology company Huawei is being used as victim because of its successes is an example of protectionism that will affect our own telecommunications sector, particularly the efforts to roll out the 5G network, causing a setback on other networks as well”, Ramaphosa pointed out.

    He singled out a spate of South African telecommunication companies that wrote him a letter to express their serious concern over Washington’s clampdown on Huawei.

    In the letter, the companies in particular said “this tussle between the US and China around the company called Huawei is going to hurt us because we can’t go to 5G and only Huawei can lead us to 5G”, according to Ramaphosa.

    He underscored that South Africa supports Huawei because “it is going to take our country and indeed the world to better technologies, and that is 5G”.

    “We cannot afford to have our economy to be held back because of this fight. We are pleased that at the G20 Summit, China and US were able to meet and they said they will relax some of the constraints being imposed on Huawei, so that it can continue to deal with other various companies”, Ramaphosa concluded.

    His remarks come after US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to tout his “great meeting” with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Osaka, where the US president “agreed to allow Chinese company Huawei to buy product from them which will not impact our National Security”.

    The move was welcomed by Huawei, with its CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei saying that this was “good for American companies”.

    “Huawei is also willing to continue to buy products from American companies. But we don’t see much impact on what we are currently doing. We will still focus on doing our own job right”, the company stressed in a statement.

    White House economic aide Larry Kudlow, however, noted that Trump’s move to ease the US restriction on Huawei is “not a general amnesty” and that Huawei would remain on the so-called Entity’s List, “where there are serious export controls”.

    Washington suspects that Huawei, the world's largest telecom equipment manufacturer, is helping Beijing steal commercial secrets and collect personal data, allegations both Huawei and Chinese authorities deny.

    In May, the Trump administration blocked government contractors from using Huawei gear and, in a separate development, barred the Chinese tech giant from buying US-made equipment, including chips.

    The crackdown comes as Beijing and Washington have been trying to resolve a bilateral trade spat that emerged in the wake of Trump’s decision in June 2018 to slap 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of tariffs.

    Related:

    US Chip Manufacturers Talking Gov’t Into Easing Huawei Ban – Reports
    Huawei Promises Android Q Updates for Most Popular Current Devices - Statement
    Huawei Lambasts US Cyber Chief for Telling UK to Ditch ‘Untrusted’ Firm for European Rivals
    Russia, Huawei to Discuss Firm's Possible Use of Russia's Aurora OS
    Tags:
    crackdown, 5G network, Donald Trump, Huawei, United States, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse