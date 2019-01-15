Huawei President Refutes Allegations of Spying for China - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Huawei Technologies President Ren Zhengfei said on Tuesday that the Chinese telecommunication giant had never spied in favour of Beijing or granted access to "improper information" to any country, as cited by the Financial Times.

"I still love my country, I support the Communist party, but I will never do anything to harm any country in the world," Ren told reporters at Huawei’s Shenzhen headquarters, as quoted by the Financial Times newspaper.

The Huawei founder went on saying that had he had "never received any request from any government to provide improper information."

He added that he very much missed his daughter, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Canada in December at the US request on suspicion of violating Iran sanctions imposed by Washington.

Huawei has recently faced allegations that it had been linked to the Chinese government and even involved in espionage on its behalf, something that the company has vehemently denied. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the Chinese telecommunications giant from participating in government contracts.

© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein, File Chinese Envoy Accuses Canada of ‘White Supremacy’ in Huawei Arrest Case

Most recently, on Friday, Polish media reported that one of the directors of the Polish office of Huawei, and a former high-ranking employee of Poland's Internal Security Agency (ISA) were arrested in Poland on suspicion of spying for China.

On Saturday, the Chinese company terminated the contract with the employee detained by the Polish authorities. The company stressed that Huawei always complies with the norms and laws of the country in which it operates, and demands that all its employees follow the relevant laws and regulations.

