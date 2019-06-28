OSAKA (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Friday emphasised the importance of ensuring the resilience and security of 5G networks as global digital economy develops.

"As we expand digital trade, we must also ensure the resilience and security of our 5G networks. This is essential to our shared safety and prosperity", Trump said at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

The comment comes amid an executive order enforced by the United States effectively restricting the use of telecom equipment manufactured by firms deemed to pose an "unacceptable risk to the national security". China's tech giant Huawei, as well as 70 other firms have been affected by the new regulations.

Washington has been pressing his European allies to follow the US lead and introduce similar restrictions.

Beijing and Huawei have condemned the US move denying the allegations that the company's equipment is used to spy on behalf of the Chinese government and steal commercial information.