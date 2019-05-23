Register
14:41 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tesla Roadster

    Long-Standing Tesla Bull Warns Musk's Firm NO LONGER ‘Growth Story’

    © Photo: Elon Musk / instagram
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It has appeared Tesla, which has been seen as a top promising growth story by many, has entered a dangerous phase, following an invitation-only call with Morgan Stanley’s institutional clients on Wednesday.

    It is a prominent research analyst and a long-standing devoted Tesla bull, Adam Jonas, who has expressed quite a few doubts in the electric car maker’s performance, urging the public not to count on a buyer like Apple to bail the company out, he told investors in a phone call, a recording of which has been obtained by Business Insider

    An American flag is reflected in the grill of a Tesla Model S
    © AFP 2019 / JOSH EDELSON
    WATCH Tesla Model S Car Suddenly Explode and Burn to a Crisp in China

    Jonas notably started the call by telling a tale of two, as it turns out, companies going by the same name – “Tesla”: one that investors witnessed at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, and another one that they are seeing now. While earlier demand for Tesla models exceeded supply to a great extent, with cash flow being strong and “by our lens, there was excitement around the Model Y”, Jonas noted that the whole story is completely different now. The expert explained things in the following way:

    "Today, supply exceeds demand, they're burning cash, nobody cares about the Model Y, the company raised capital near lows, no strategic buy-in”. Jonas proceeded by saying that there could have been a strategic involvement in the capital raise, like “someone to fill the board to provide some know-how”. However, he bemoaned that there was hardly any.

    He separately dwelled on the hope that a tech giant like Apple or Amazon might purchase Tesla, pouring a bit of cold water on what he sees as excessively ambitious aspirations:

    “For risk mitigation and liability containment, they may not want to expose themselves to the unlimited liability of being involved in owning a business where occasionally a car catches on fire, takes down a building, or accidentally kills a pedestrian or passenger, things that happen”, Jonas explained, adding the auto industry has “an ugly side to it”, with roads being dangerous and the regulatory environment “having not had time to cure yet”.

    Jonas also told investors that in light of Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity, there is a possibility Elon Musk, the company’s head, could use his 54% stake in SpaceX, his other brainchild and a company worth around $31.5 billion, to eventually collateralise Tesla. He argued that there is a precedent for Elon Musk to think across the whole of his portfolio of companies.

    An American flag is reflected in the grill of a Tesla Model S
    © AFP 2019 / JOSH EDELSON
    WATCH Tesla Model S Car Suddenly Explode and Burn to a Crisp in China

    Meanwhile, according to Jonas citing Wall Street, Tesla will deliver no more than 70,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2019, while Morgan Stanley estimates suggest more optimistically that the number will climb to 82,000. Meanwhile, the company announced it would deliver 90,000 cars this quarter, reaching 400,000 overall vehicle deliveries in 2019, according to its first-quarter shareholder letter.

    The comments come amid a downward trend that Tesla’s stock has seen in the past few months. It has been registered going down 15% since last Thursday, and dropped 6% on Wednesday to under $193. The downtick began last week after an email surfaced in which Tesla CEO Elon Musk urged employees to cut spending and told them he would personally keep control of the company’s expenses.

    Related:

    Second Tesla Car Spontaneously Catches Fire in China
    Elon Musk Effect: Autopilot SEX VIDEO Sparks Surge of 'Tesla' Pornhub Searches
    WATCH Tesla Model S Car Suddenly Explode and Burn to a Crisp in China
    WATCH: Hackers Fool Tesla's Autopilot, Sending Car Into Oncoming Traffic
    Tags:
    analyst, stock market, technology, firms, electric car, car, Morgan Stanley, Elon Musk, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse