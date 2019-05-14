Second Tesla Car Spontaneously Catches Fire in China

The outlet Apple Daily reported on Tuesday that a Tesla Model S 85 KWH dual power version caught fire in a parking lot in the San Po Kong district of Hong Kong.
CCTV footage shows three explosions as the car catches fire 30 minutes after it was parked in the lot. It took some 45 minutes to extinguish the fire.
The incident comes weeks after another Tesla car exploded in the commercial hub of Shanghai. Following the incident, Tesla sent a team of specialists to investigate the matter.
The company has been claiming that its electric vehicles are ten times less likely to catch fire than petrol cars.
All comments
Show new comments (0)