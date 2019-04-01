Man Gets Trapped in His Tesla After Giving Elon Musk a $40,000 Ring

About three months before ending up in the unfortunate situation, Ben Baller presented Elon Musk with a custom diamond and ruby ring, praising the entrepreneur for “giving almost 50,000 jobs to Americans and putting USA back on the map as a serious contender in the auto industry”.

Ben Baller, celebrity jeweler, actor and musician, apparently ended in an unpleasant predicament when he, by his own admission, became trapped in his Tesla car after the vehicle’s doors suddenly refused to open.

"I wish this was a f*cking joke. I'm locked inside my f*cking Tesla”, Baller complained in a video shared on his Instagram story. “I know I've been the Tesla fan, I've said so many good things about Tesla. But I've been locked in the car now for 37 minutes f*cking waiting for roadside assistance."

Ironically, in December 2018, Baller gifted Tesla CEO Elon Musk a custom diamond and ruby ring worth $40,000, praising him for "giving almost 50,000 jobs to Americans and putting USA back on the map as a serious contender in the auto industry".

Thanks! — Jung Musk (@elonmusk) 23 декабря 2018 г.

​When the video hit social media, some users seemed more inclined to express their amusement rather than sympathy for Baller.

​Others used this opportunity to complain about Tesla.

