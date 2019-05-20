US 5G Equipment Suppliers Urged to ‘Share Western Values’ Amid Huawei Ban

The statement comes after the US Department of Commerce placed Chinese tech giant Huawei, along with 70 affiliates, on a trade blacklist last week, saying that it has reasonable ground to believe that “Huawei is engaged in activities that are contrary to US national security”.

US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr has urged suppliers of 5G wireless networking equipment in the country to adhere "Western values".

“Companies that are deploying our network equipment [should] share our Western values in terms of respecting IP rights, respecting the First Amendment”, he told CNBC.

Carr praised the government’s efforts to boost the security of the 5G equipment supply chain, claiming that the leadership in the race to 5G is a “great success story” for the Trump administration.

“Right now, the leadership we’re showing is going to hold us in good stead,” he said, Carr said, adding that the FCC and Homeland Security are considering steps to maintain safety, but that no changes have yet been made.

The remarks comes as Google restricted Huawei's access to its Android operating system earlier on Monday, several days after the Trump administration put the Chinese tech firm on a blacklist.

The US Department of Commerce blacklisted Chinese tech-maker Huawei last Thursday, requiring American sellers to obtain licenses from the US government prior to marketing products to Huawei, as it is on the list. Huawei specifically makes wireless equipment that can be used in 5G network deployments.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement that the move will “prevent American technology from being used by foreign owned entities in ways that potentially undermine US national security or foreign policy interests."

Huawei Technologies' founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei, for his part, lashed out at the US-imposed restrictions, reiterating that the Chinese telecom giant has not violated any laws.

He added that his company refuses to yield to instructions from the US government and “it is expected that Huawei’s growth may slow, but only slightly”, due to recent US curbs.

US intelligence agencies have previously accused Huawei of putting “backdoor” access in its devices at the behest of the Chinese government, a feature that enables Beijing to spy on the users of those devices.

However, Beijing and Huawei have both denied the existence of any such mechanism or collaboration.