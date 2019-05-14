Huawei Wants to Sign 'No-Spy' Deals With Gov'ts, Including UK - Board Chair

The firm's Vice President for Western Europe noted Tuesday Huawei is a private company that is not controlled by the Chinese government and would refuse to hand over information to Beijing, adding no request to this end has ever been made.

According to the Chairman of Huawei's Board of Directors, Liang Hua, the company intends to sign so-called "no-spy" agreements with other governments, including that of the UK.

Liang Hua says cyber security risk is not exclusive to any single company, underscoring that the telecom industry must find technical solutions to prevent breaches, however the approach that needs to be taken is solely "evidence-based". Detailing the issue, he praised the UK government's "good mechanism" they have adopted to deal with cyber security risks.

Separately, Liang asserted that the company has long been cooperating with the United States Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), "in an open and transparent manner".

He notably reiterated his Huawei colleague Tim Watkin's earlier statement that there is no Chinese legislation that would require local tech companies to harvest intelligence or "implant backdoors" in their digital products.

The United States earlier urged its allies not to use Huawei's technology to build top-notch 5G telecommunications networks voicing concerns that it could be a tool used by the Chinese in their surveillance effort — an accusation the firm has vehemently denied.

"There is no obligation on Huawei's part to cooperate with the government in the way in which the Americans are indicating", Vice President of Western Europe Tim Watkins shared with BBC radio, concluding:

"There is no mandate in (China's national intelligence) law that we have to hand over customer data or intelligence that we do not wish to hand over or we think should be sensitive", Watkins pointed out adding the code used in their products was absolutely safe.