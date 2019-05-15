Boeing Received No New Orders for Aircraft in April - Reports

CNN has reported that the 737 MAX was not the only model affected — the 787 Dreamliner and the 777 also did not attract new buyers. The broadcaster noted that although Boeing did receive some orders in late March, the company reported only bookkeeping entries the following month that were not considered orders.
Since other types of Boeing aircraft did not have any safety problems, the lack of orders could be explained by the fact that airlines were waiting for Boeing to lower prices following the 737 MAX incident, the broadcaster added, citing an analyst from Standard & Poor's.
According to investigators, the pilots on the Ethiopian Airlines jet needed more than four minutes to realise that incorrect information from sensor systems had made MCAS push the jet's nose down in a situation when there was no need for that, causing the fatal accident.
