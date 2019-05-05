Warren Buffett Claims Not Afraid to Fly on Boeing 737 MAX Despite Deadly Crashes

One of the world's most prominent men, billionaire Warren Buffett, has commented on the recent damage to Boeing's reputation after incidents involving 737 MAX aircraft that have left nearly 350 people dead.

"I will never hesitate even for a second to fly on a 737 MAX", Warren Buffett stated responding to a question about Boeing's reputation on the side-lines of a shareholder meeting of his Berkshire Hathaway empire in Omaha.

He also added that "planes have never been so safe".

In April, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said that new anti-crash software on 737 Boeing MAX jets had successfully completed trial runs on 120 test flights with a total duration of 230 hours.

The world's third richest men commented on recent incidents involving two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that crashed in the past six months — one in Indonesia in October 2018 and another in Ethiopia in March of this year.

In the wake of the latest crash, aviation authorities and carriers around the world have either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.