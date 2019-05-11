Register
18:51 GMT +311 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The winglet of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 is seen as it sits grounded at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, March 23, 2019

    737 Max in Branding Rehab as Boeing Brainstorms How to Win Back Trust

    © AP Photo / Mulugeta Ayene
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Boeing is looking to address the severe damage its reputation suffered due to two deadly airliner crashes in the space of six months.

    Boeing has little precedent to go on as it’s been brainstorming how to pull its 737 Max jetliner back from the brink.

    The tragedies, which left over 300 passengers and crew-members dead in two separate 737 MAX crashes in the span of just a few months, resulted in the grounding of the model, dealing a massive blow to the company. Boeing added to its plight by dragging its feet about explaining the apparent flaws with the software subsystem known as MCAS.

    Longtime Boeing watcher Nick Cunningham told Bloomberg he was starting to wonder if “this has become too serious and too protracted for the Max to escape unscathed.”

    “The longer the crisis drags on, the greater the risk that the cumulative effect will have acted to permanently lock it into people’s memories,” said Cunningham, a founding partner at Agency Partners.

    Boeing 737-8 MAX N8704Q at Farnborough Airshow 2016
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / pjs2005 / Boeing 737-8 MAX N8704Q rotated
    Boeing Hushed Info About Safety Alert Problems With 737 MAX for YEAR - Reports
    Boeing is currently finalising a software update, which it will submit to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a step toward getting the plane back in the air.

    The changes will need to be certified by aviation regulators before the jet is cleared to resume commercial flights.

    Apart from issues linked to the technical aspects of software patches, rebuilding confidence is another major challenge, as Boeing will need to win over pilots, flight attendants and regulators.

    To this end, writes Bloomberg, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and commercial-airplane chief Kevin McAllister have been hosting regular conference calls with airline executives, with the company summoning Max operators to sessions around the world to explain specifics of the software alterations and discuss pilot training, as well as a public campaign to restore confidence in the jet.

    READ MORE: Report REVEALS Boeing's Dodgy Tactics in the Wake of the First 737 Max Crash

    Bloomberg cites Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe as stating there have been “no discussion” of a name change, including dropping “Max” and simply referring to the jet family by product numbers, such as 737-8.

    “It’s a multifaceted approach to taking the steps necessary to preserve the fleet, return it to service safely and restore any lost confidence that pilots, regulators and the traveling public have had in the Max,” said Johndroe.

    Lion Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane
    © REUTERS/ Willy Kurniawan
    Boeing CEO: Company Making ‘Steady Progress’ Towards Certifying 737 MAX Software
    Earlier, President Donald Trump offered the important US manufacturer his advice, suggesting that Boeing re-brand its marquee single-aisle jet.

    “No product has suffered like this one,” he said in a 15 April tweet.

    The 737 MAX is Boeing’s fastest-selling jet and its main source of revenue. At stake is not just the manufacturer’s image, but the vitality of the jet that accounts for about one-third of Boeing’s profits.

    The first crash took place last October in Indonesia, resulting in the death of all 189 people on board. Around six months later, on 10 March, a similar tragedy was reported in Ethiopia, in which all 157 on board died, with both incidents taking place shortly after takeoff.

    Related:

    Boeing Hushed Info About Safety Alert Problems With 737 MAX for YEAR - Reports
    Report REVEALS Boeing's Dodgy Tactics in the Wake of the First 737 Max Crash
    Boeing's 2nd Biggest Client Mulls Switching to Airbus Amid 737 MAX Controversy
    Boeing Whistle-blowers Told US Authorities About 737 MAX Problems – Reports
    Tags:
    Boeing 737, airplane crash, rebranding, safety, software, Boeing 737 MAX, Donald Trump, United States, Chicago
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renown Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse