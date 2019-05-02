Register
15:38 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    St Eugene's Cathedral, Francis Street, Derry, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland

    4,000 Jobs Under Threat as Canadian Firm Sells Plane Factory in Northern Ireland

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Ardfern / St Eugene's Cathedral, Francis Street, Derry, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11

    In 1948 Short Brothers began producing airliners, aerospace components and missiles in Belfast. The factory was sold to Canada's Bombardier in 1989.

    Canadian aerospace giant Bombardier announced on Thursday, 2 May, plans to sell its plant in Belfast, which produces wings for Airbus aircraft aswell as aerospace components for a number of other aircraft.

    "As the company moves to optimise its global manufacturing footprint, Bombardier will pursue the divestiture of the Belfast and Morocco aerostructures businesses. These are great businesses with tremendous capabilities," the Montreal-based company said in a statement.

    ​Bombardier cut 490 jobs in Belfast last year as part of a cost-cutting drive but remains Northern Ireland's biggest manufacturer, with around 3,600 staff.

    It is difficult to see who would want to buy the plant considering the current uncertainty regarding Brexit and the Irish border.

    ​"We understand that this announcement may cause concern among our employees, but we will be working closely with them and our unions as matters progress, and through any future transition period to a new owner," said the company.

    ​Trade union leaders have asked for "reassurances" for workers.

    "Our members — and their families — have already suffered a terrible year. Bombardier jobs are absolutely vital to Northern Ireland's economy and it's time workers were treated with the respect they deserve," said Michael Mulholland, an organiser for the GMB trade union.

    "Bombardier jobs are absolutely vital to Northern Ireland's economy and it's time workers were treated with the respect they deserve," he added.

    ​Bombardier has had a rough ride in the last couple of years.

    In 2017 US President Donald Trump threatened to impose import duties of 292 percent on Bombardier after coming under pressure to support US manufacturer Boeing.

    But in January 2018 the US International Trade Commission (ITC) voted unanimously against Boeing, nixing Trump's planned tariffs and protecting jobs in Belfast.

    Aircraft and aerospace parts have been manufactured in Belfast since the 1940s and the company, Shorts, was bought by Bombardier in 1989.

    Bombardier is also putting up for sale a factory in Casablanca, Morocco, which it only built in 2011. 

     

    Related:

    Boeing Vows to Take Action Against Bombardier After Losing Trade Row in US
    'Political Issue': What's Behind Boeing's Decision to Sue Airbus, Bombardier
    Canada Uninterested in Boeing Military Purchases After Dispute With Bombardier
    'Bitterly Disappointed': US to Impose 220% Tariffs on Bombardier, Jobs at Risk
    Tags:
    wings, factory, sale, Bombardier, Airbus, Northern Ireland, Belfast
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse