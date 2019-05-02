4,000 Jobs Under Threat as Canadian Firm Sells Plane Factory in Northern Ireland

In 1948 Short Brothers began producing airliners, aerospace components and missiles in Belfast. The factory was sold to Canada's Bombardier in 1989.

Canadian aerospace giant Bombardier announced on Thursday, 2 May, plans to sell its plant in Belfast, which produces wings for Airbus aircraft aswell as aerospace components for a number of other aircraft.

"As the company moves to optimise its global manufacturing footprint, Bombardier will pursue the divestiture of the Belfast and Morocco aerostructures businesses. These are great businesses with tremendous capabilities," the Montreal-based company said in a statement.

​Bombardier cut 490 jobs in Belfast last year as part of a cost-cutting drive but remains Northern Ireland's biggest manufacturer, with around 3,600 staff.

It is difficult to see who would want to buy the plant considering the current uncertainty regarding Brexit and the Irish border.

​"We understand that this announcement may cause concern among our employees, but we will be working closely with them and our unions as matters progress, and through any future transition period to a new owner," said the company.

​Trade union leaders have asked for "reassurances" for workers.

"Our members — and their families — have already suffered a terrible year. Bombardier jobs are absolutely vital to Northern Ireland's economy and it's time workers were treated with the respect they deserve," said Michael Mulholland, an organiser for the GMB trade union.

​Bombardier has had a rough ride in the last couple of years.

In 2017 US President Donald Trump threatened to impose import duties of 292 percent on Bombardier after coming under pressure to support US manufacturer Boeing.

But in January 2018 the US International Trade Commission (ITC) voted unanimously against Boeing, nixing Trump's planned tariffs and protecting jobs in Belfast.

Aircraft and aerospace parts have been manufactured in Belfast since the 1940s and the company, Shorts, was bought by Bombardier in 1989.

Bombardier is also putting up for sale a factory in Casablanca, Morocco, which it only built in 2011.