Boeing Vows to Take Action Against Bombardier After Losing Trade Row in US

"Boeing remains confident in the facts of our case and will continue to document any harm to Boeing and our extensive U.S. supply chain that results from illegal subsidies and dumped pricing," it said in a statement.
The US International Trade Commission rejected Boeing's complaint of unfair trade practices and overturned a decision by the US Commerce Department to impose a nearly 300-percent duty on Bombardier’s C-series planes to compensate for cut-rate pricing and government subsidies.
In turn, Bombardier praised the ITC’s ruling as a "victory for innovation, competition, and the rule of law." It said the production of C-series jets had created thousands of jobs in the United States as well as in Canada and the United Kingdom.
