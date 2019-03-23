China Provides $2 Billion Loan to Pakistan's Ailing Economy - Report

The Chinese decision comes even as the US recently remarked that Beijing has a responsibility “to not shield" Pakistan. The loan is aimed at bailing out the cash-strapped Pakistani economy by strengthening foreign exchange reserve and ensuring balance of payment stability.

New Delhi (Sputnik): To help Pakistan weather its current fiscal woes, China has decided to provide a loan of approximately $2.1 billion. Pakistan's Finance Ministry announced on Friday that all procedural requirements for transfer of the loan by China to Pakistan have been completed.

The Dawn reported that the loan amount would be deposited with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by 25 March.

READ MORE: India Refuses to Call China's Delaying UN Bid to Blacklist JeM Leader a Failure

"The Ministry of Finance has announced that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will receive a 15 billion yuan loan, equivalent to $2.1bn, from China by Monday," the Dawn reported.

Cash-strapped #Pakistan to receive over 2 billion USD loan from #China by Monday to provide a boost to its ailing economy. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 22, 2019

A Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the loan will further strengthen foreign exchange reserves and ensure balance of payment stability for Pakistan.

The confirmation of the Chinese loan to Pakistan comes close on the heels of a warning by the US that China has a responsibility "to not shield" Pakistan.

"We think China has a responsibility to also not shield Pakistan and join the international community in calling on Pakistan to take action against terrorists operating on its soil," a senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday.

READ MORE: India Refuses to Call China's Delaying UN Bid to Blacklist JeM Leader a Failure

© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed China Vows to Support Pakistan Amid Simmering Tension on Indian Subcontinent

Most Western powers are currently against lending any kind of support to Pakistan in an attempt to exert pressure on the country to take action on terror, especially after the 14 February suicide bombing in Pulwama of India-administered Kashmir which claimed the lives of 40 Indian soldiers.

On India's behest, the US, France and Britain put forward a resolution to the UN Sanctions Committee of the Security Council to designate Pakistan-based Azhar Massod a "global terrorist." The move suffered a setback as China put a "technical hold" on the process.

Pakistan, which is struggling to boost its deteriorating economy, has already received loans of around $1 billion each from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).