Register
17:16 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators step on the posters of Maulana Masood Azhar, head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad which claimed attack on a bus that killed 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in south Kashmir on Thursday, during a protest in Mumbai, India, February 15, 2019

    India Refuses to Call China's Delaying UN Bid to Blacklist JeM Leader a Failure

    © REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 31

    This was India's fourth attempt to get Masood Azhar blacklisted as a global terrorist. In 2009, India was the lone proposer while in 2016, India's proposal was co-sponsored by the US, France and UK. In 2017 again, the US, UK and France backed the proposal, but on every occasion, the motion was defeated with China imposing a technical hold.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government has refused to acknowledge the defeat of its UNSC resolution on designating Masood Azhar a global terrorist as a "diplomatic failure." Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday claimed that since 2009, the Indian government has been able to garner significant global support on the issue.

    Masood Azhar, head of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, has been identified by India as the mastermind of many terror attacks in the country, including the recent suicide bombing in Pulwama in the Indian-administered side of the contested Kashmir region.  

    READ MORE: Jaish Chief Masood Azhar Refutes Rumours of His Death in Audio Message — Reports

    "In 2019, the proposal was moved by USA, France and UK and supported by 14 of the 15 UN Security Council Members and also co-sponsored by Australia, Bangladesh, Italy and Japan — non members of the Security Council… I have shared these facts with you so that leaders who describe this as our diplomatic failure may see for themselves that in 2009, India was alone. In 2019, India has the world wide support," FM Swaraj tweeted.

    Demonstrators step on the posters of Maulana Masood Azhar, head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad which claimed attack on a bus that killed 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in south Kashmir on Thursday, during a protest in Mumbai, India, February 15, 2019
    © REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas
    Indian Minister Asks if Pakistan PM Generous Enough to Hand Over Terror Leader Masood Azhar
    The Indian foreign minister's statement came in the wake of allegations by the opposition and some independent critics that the Narendra Modi-led government has failed to garner much-needed global support for the UNSC proposal to subject Masood Azhar to a spate of sanctions. The request was put on hold by China, a veto-bearing member of the UNSC, which put a technical hold on the proposal.

    "By putting a technical hold on the listing of Masood at the 1267 Committee, China aims to get more time for the Committee to review this issue and for all parties to engage in consultations and create a favorable atmosphere. In the long run, it will help ease tension and maintain stability in the region. If this issue is to be resolved fundamentally and in a sustainable way, we need a solution agreed by all. China will continue to step up communication and coordination with all relevant parties including India to properly settle this issue," Lu Kang, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday, justifying the move.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Changes Story on Jaish-e-Mohammed Militant Group

    Earlier, during an official media briefing, India's Foreign Ministry described the development as "disappointing" without making a direct reference to China.

    China has been supporting moves to sanction other Pakistan-based terrorists, including Hafiz Saeed, Zaki Ur Rahman Lakhvi and other Lashkar-e-Taiba leaders, such as Arif Qasmani and Yahya Mujahid (all Pakistan based), since 2009.

    Related:

    India Unhappy With Pakistan's Decision Not to Ban Masood Azhar - Source
    Terror Mastermind Masood Azhar Moved Out of Pakistan Army Hospital – Reports
    Indian Probe Agency to Designate Masood Azhar and Co. as Proclaimed Offenders
    Indian Minister Asks if Pakistan PM Generous Enough to Hand Over Masood Azhar
    Tags:
    Terrorist, veto, resolution, UN Security Council (UNSC), Jaish-e-Mohammed, Indian Foreign Ministry, Masood Azhar, Sushma Swaraj, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse