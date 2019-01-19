Register
17:18 GMT +319 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British pounds

    Brexit Worries: Consumer Spending Drops Despite Wage Growth, Solid Labour Market

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The British government says consumer spending eased in the winter holiday season, while a separate report suggests the UK's housing market could be in for a major pricing readjustment due to concerns related to the possibility of a “no-deal” Brexit.

    Kristian Rouz — British households are restraining their spending despite the solid labour market and gains in wages, as Brexit-related economic uncertainty takes its toll on consumer confidence.

    Meanwhile, the UK's property market is bracing for a possible sell-off in the case of a "hard Brexit", after several months of falling housing prices.

    READ MORE: EU Economies Stuttering & Positive Noises from Germany: Boris Talks Real Brexit

    According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), UK household spending dropped 0.9 per cent in the month of December, as consumers reined-in purchases immediately after November's Black Friday sales season.

    Gold bars
    © AP Photo / Mike Groll, File
    End of the EU Rainbow: Hard Brexit Fears Provoke Gold Rush in Northern Ireland
    Analysts say the downward trend has likely extended into January and might hamper the GDP growth rate for the first quarter (Q1) of 2019. The majority of consumption-related sectors, with a notable exception of food and petrol, posted losses in December, the ONS said.

    Separately, the British Retail Consortium said this past Christmas shopping season was the slowest for retailers since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.

    "After another bumpy week for Brexit, today's UK retail sales data is a timely reminder that all is not particularly well in the UK economy" James Smith of ING bank in the City of London said.

    This comes despite UK unemployment remaining at a multi-decade low of 4.1 per cent in October 2018, whilst wage growth was at its highest level in ten years in that same month, at 3.1 per cent.

    Economists say alarming media reports about the adverse consequences of a no-deal Brexit prompted the majority of British consumers to refrain from major purchases over the past few weeks — and this month's political turmoil in parliament might have exacerbated consumer fears.

    "A disorderly Brexit has the potential of leading the UK into a recession, which could have significant disruption to finance and economic growth", Professor Francesco Moscone of London's Brunel University said.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson's Claims of 'Elite Conspiracy to Thwart Brexit' Ignite Twitter

    "However, such disruption will not only impact the UK but also its European counterparts that are currently facing a slowdown in economic growth".

    Meanwhile, the UK's housing market could be another casualty of Britain crashing out of the EU. According to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), UK property prices could experience a dramatic drop in the three coming months.

    British voters in the EU referendum.
    © Sputnik /
    2nd Referendum Can't Be Re-Run of 2016 Vote - Corbyn Amid Brexit Chaos
    Experts say this is not necessarily a disastrous development, as sky-high housing prices driven by overwhelming foreign demand have been hampering the quality of life for everyday Britons for years, particularly in London.

    The solid labour market and rising wages, coupled with a projected drop in housing value could solve part of the affordability crunch, but the real estate industry could take a major blow and shed thousands of jobs across the country.

    "It is hardly a surprise with ongoing uncertainty about the path to Brexit dominating the news agenda, that even allowing for the normal patterns around the Christmas holidays, buyer interest in purchasing property in December was subdued," Simon Rubinsohn of the RICS said.

    Meanwhile, even British supermarket chains, including Morrisons and Sainsbury's, reported poor sales in December. However, Tesco exceeded expectations due to its low prices and a wide selection of products, while consumer demand at Next rose at the end of the month.

    These differing sales performances could suggest that British consumers are more likely disoriented by the Brexit news cycle, rather than actually struggling financially, some experts say. Several prominent Conservative Party MPs have repeatedly criticised the mainstream media's reporting of Brexit as "Project Fear", claiming they are looking to saw public opinion in favour of a second Brexit referendum.

    READ MORE: German Politicians Beg Britain to Stay, Say EU Won't Be the Same After Brexit

    However, Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet has dismissed the possibility of a second referendum, saying the results of the June 2016 vote are irreversible, reaffirming the government's commitment to exiting the EU on 29 March.

    Overall, the ONS said UK retail sales rose 2.7 per cent for the entire 2018 — a solid improvement from the two-percent growth achieved in 2017.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson's Claims of 'Elite Conspiracy to Thwart Brexit' Ignite Twitter
    Hard Brexit Fears Provoke Gold Rush in Northern Ireland
    Brexit Shambles: No 'Clear Direction' for UK Government - UKIP
    Boris Left Red-Faced, Stutters When Called Out on ‘Turkey Migrants' Brexit Lie
    German Politicians Beg Britain to Stay, Say EU Won’t Be the Same After Brexit
    Tags:
    economic growth, Brexit deal, Brexit, economy, British Conservative Party, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse