Brexit Shambles: No 'Clear Direction' for UK Government - UKIP

Political leaders in Germany have today urged that Britain stays within the EU, after Theresa May’s historic Brexit deal defeat on Tuesday. Germany’s pleas come at a time as Whitehall chiefs embark on creating contingency plans in the event of a snap general election.

Sputnik spoke with Catherine Blaiklock, UKIP Economics Spokesperson for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Today Boris Johnson has stated that Brexit will unite the country with an emphasis on a low tax, low migration economy. How significant is this statement following this week’s historic Brexit defeat?

© REUTERS / Andrew Yates EU Economies Stuttering & Positive Noises from Germany: Boris Talks Real Brexit I think it’s a breath of fresh air.

It’s really interesting to hear him say it however we have a fundamental problem that most of the MPs aren’t like Boris Johnson and you have this betrayal of democracy and this is the damage that’s happening, because people will never trust their parliamentary candidates again – on both sides of the house.

Sputnik: Jeremy Corbyn could face up to a dozen resignations from the Labour frontbench if the party backs a second referendum as a way out of the Brexit crisis. Is there an appetite for a second referendum in Britain?

Catherine Blaiklock: There is none I believe. I think there have been grassroots meetings whereas sort of 95% of people have been against a second referendum.

It’s a very vocal, well-funded group of people and I ask the people’s vote who voted the first time? Was it a herd of galloping wilder beasts? They were people and everyone was clear on what they voted for.

I read a very interesting thing yesterday from Sandy Martin, who is the Labour MP for Ipswich, who basically said in his area which is 60% leave I’m just going to ignore voters, they don’t know what they’re doing and I know better than they do. This is the same all over the place; again I know better than they do and that’s the attitude and that attitude will never be forgiven.

© REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne UK House Speaker May Be Denied Lordship Over Brexit Debate Vote - Reports

Catherine Blaiklock: It’s just impossible to say and I think nobody really knows and that is the problem; there isn’t a clear direction because two years ago we should have gone to WTO rules and that's it finished and by now everything would be in place.

The Labour party have exactly the same problem because Corbyn is an arch-brexitier and he won’t say that but he’s got all these MPs and the younger voters who are remainers. It’s all a bit unlucky in some ways that Theresa May won that election because if Corbyn had won it he would be facing the exact same issue.

Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Catherine Blaiklock and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.