Register
01:42 GMT +319 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.

    Brexit Shambles: No 'Clear Direction' for UK Government - UKIP

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    211

    Political leaders in Germany have today urged that Britain stays within the EU, after Theresa May’s historic Brexit deal defeat on Tuesday. Germany’s pleas come at a time as Whitehall chiefs embark on creating contingency plans in the event of a snap general election.

    Sputnik spoke with Catherine Blaiklock, UKIP Economics Spokesperson for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Today Boris Johnson has stated that Brexit will unite the country with an emphasis on a low tax, low migration economy. How significant is this statement following this week’s historic Brexit defeat?

    Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives a speech at the JCB Headquarters in Rocester, Staffordshire, Britain, January 18, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Andrew Yates
    EU Economies Stuttering & Positive Noises from Germany: Boris Talks Real Brexit
    Catherine Blaiklock: I think it’s a breath of fresh air.

    It’s really interesting to hear him say it however we have a fundamental problem that most of the MPs aren’t like Boris Johnson and you have this betrayal of democracy and this is the damage that’s happening, because people will never trust their parliamentary candidates again – on both sides of the house.

    Sputnik: Jeremy Corbyn could face up to a dozen resignations from the Labour frontbench if the party backs a second referendum as a way out of the Brexit crisis. Is there an appetite for a second referendum in Britain?

    Catherine Blaiklock: There is none I believe. I think there have been grassroots meetings whereas sort of 95% of people have been against a second referendum.

    It’s a very vocal, well-funded group of people and I ask the people’s vote who voted the first time? Was it a herd of galloping wilder beasts? They were people and everyone was clear on what they voted for.

    I read a very interesting thing yesterday from Sandy Martin, who is the Labour MP for Ipswich, who basically said in his area which is 60% leave I’m just going to ignore voters, they don’t know what they’re doing and I know better than they do. This is the same all over the place; again I know better than they do and that’s the attitude and that attitude will never be forgiven.

    An anti-Brexit protester walks outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain January 17, 2019
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    UK House Speaker May Be Denied Lordship Over Brexit Debate Vote - Reports
    Sputnik: Cabinet ministers have stated that Brexit will likely be delayed past the scheduled date of March 29th 2019. With this in mind, what are the next likely steps that Britain’s government will take for Brexit?

    Catherine Blaiklock: It’s just impossible to say and I think nobody really knows and that is the problem; there isn’t a clear direction because two years ago we should have gone to WTO rules and that's it finished and by now everything would be in place.

    The Labour party have exactly the same problem because Corbyn is an arch-brexitier and he won’t say that but he’s got all these MPs and the younger voters who are remainers. It’s all a bit unlucky in some ways that Theresa May won that election because if Corbyn had won it he would be facing the exact same issue. 

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Catherine Blaiklock and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Boris Left Red-Faced, Stutters When Called Out on ‘Turkey Migrants' Brexit Lie
    German Politicians Beg Britain to Stay, Say EU Won’t Be the Same After Brexit
    EU Economies Stuttering & Positive Noises from Germany: Boris Talks Real Brexit
    'Gollum-May' Sings Brexit-Inspired Bohemian Rhapsody Song, Conquers Social Media
    UK House Speaker May Be Denied Lordship Over Brexit Debate Vote - Reports
    Tags:
    referendum, vote, Brexit, Catherine Blaiklock, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse