Federal Reserve to Continue Raising Interest Rate in Near Term - Board Member

"The gradual path of increases in the federal funds rate has served us well by giving us time to assess the effects of policy as we have proceeded," Brainard said. "That approach remains appropriate in the near term."
The US central bank raised the federal funds rate three times so far this year. In total, in 2018 the rate has risen from the 1.25 to 1.50 percent range to its current level of 2.00 to 2.25 percent.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the Federal Reserve for increasing interest rates, which have caused US stock markets to plunge on multiple occasions.
